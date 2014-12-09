Tony Sanchez | Center

Sanchez was initially hired in December of 2014. His contract had previously been set to expire after the 2018 season. This extension is an interesting act of faith by the UNLV athletic department, as Sanchez's teams have yet to put much of anything together on the field. During his first two seasons at the helm, Sanchez's teams have gone a combined 7-17. Prior to joining the Rebels, he had served as the head coach of the highly-esteemed high school program at Bishop Gorman (Nevada).

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Las Vegas high school coach Tony Sanchez will be named the next UNLV head coach.

If you're going to go the high school route, it's nice to have the coach of the program ranked No. 1 nationally in your backyard. Sanchez, the head coach of Bishop Gorman High School, has a 85-5 record at the school and has won six consecutive Division I state titles. In addition, Sports Illustrated reported Sanchez is connected to the Las Vegas business community and is expected to help the school's fundraising efforts.