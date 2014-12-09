Player Page

Tony Sanchez | Center

Team: UNLV Rebels

UNLV has awarded HC Tony Sanchez a contract extension through the 2021 season.
Sanchez was initially hired in December of 2014. His contract had previously been set to expire after the 2018 season. This extension is an interesting act of faith by the UNLV athletic department, as Sanchez's teams have yet to put much of anything together on the field. During his first two seasons at the helm, Sanchez's teams have gone a combined 7-17. Prior to joining the Rebels, he had served as the head coach of the highly-esteemed high school program at Bishop Gorman (Nevada). Jan 27 - 8:05 PM
