Pat Mahomes | Quarterback

Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215

Texas Tech junior QB Pat Mahomes will hold a press conference Tuesday to announce his draft intentions.
With no clear top option, or top five for that matter, we are seeing a number of fringe passers elect to enter the draft (see Jerod Evans), and we will find out if Mahomes is among them. Mahomes plays in an Air Raid offense similar to Jared Goff's out of Cal, although each features different wrinkles. He makes some amazing plays outside of structure, buying time and picking up large gains with a huge arm. His high variance style will not be loved by every coach, but that might wait until the 2018 draft. Jan 3 - 8:37 AM
Source: Red Raider Sports
