Pat Mahomes | Quarterback Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215

Latest News Recent News

Texas Tech junior QB Pat Mahomes will hold a press conference Tuesday to announce his draft intentions. With no clear top option, or top five for that matter, we are seeing a number of fringe passers elect to enter the draft (see Jerod Evans), and we will find out if Mahomes is among them. Mahomes plays in an Air Raid offense similar to Jared Goff's out of Cal, although each features different wrinkles. He makes some amazing plays outside of structure, buying time and picking up large gains with a huge arm. His high variance style will not be loved by every coach, but that might wait until the 2018 draft. Source: Red Raider Sports

ESPN's Max Olson reports that Texas Tech junior QB Pat Mahomes has undergone surgery on his left wrist. Jake Trotter, also of ESPN, relays that Mahomes had sustained injury to the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during a loss to Oklahoma on October 22. For those with shorter memories, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior actually threw for a blistering 734 yards and notched seven total touchdowns in that defeat. He would go on to play out the remainder of the Red Raiders' schedule despite his wrist injury. The rehab timetable, here, as well as whether this surgery will have any effect on Mahomes' draft decision, is not yet known. Source: ESPN.com

Texas Tech junior QB Pat Mahomes completed 30-of-46 passes for 586 yards and six touchdowns in Friday's 54-35 win over Baylor. That this wasn't even Mahomes' best performance of the season -- that would be his 734-yard, seven-total-touchdown showing against Oklahoma on October 22 -- is an indication of just how masterfully the junior gunslinger has played in 2016. He fired off five of his six touchdown passes against the Bears in the first half. The Red Raiders led 41-21 at the half and managed to parry all of Baylor's comeback attempts in quarters three and four. For the season as a whole, Mahomes has now passed for 5,052 yards with a 41/10 TD/INT ratio over the course of 12 games played. As Texas Tech has finished the regular-season campaign at 5-7, Friday's contest may well have been Mahomes' last at the collegiate level.