Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pauline expects Vea to return to Washington
Mahomes to announce draft intentions Tuesday
Samaje Perine passes Sims as OU's No. 1 RB
Sean White's father says QB has broken arm
Chris Godwin brings bite with 9-187-2 line
Saquon Barkley electrifies in Rose Bowl loss
Darnold tosses five TD in Rose Bowl classic
Miami QB Brad Kaaya to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Huskies WR Ross will declare for '17
Jerod Evans heads off to 2017 NFL Draft
Utah S Marcus Williams tosses name to NFL
FSU RB commit Laborn named UA MVP
Pat Mahomes | Quarterback
Team:
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 215
Latest News
Recent News
Texas Tech junior QB Pat Mahomes will hold a press conference Tuesday to announce his draft intentions.
With no clear top option, or top five for that matter, we are seeing a number of fringe passers elect to enter the draft (see Jerod Evans), and we will find out if Mahomes is among them. Mahomes plays in an Air Raid offense similar to Jared Goff's out of Cal, although each features different wrinkles. He makes some amazing plays outside of structure, buying time and picking up large gains with a huge arm. His high variance style will not be loved by every coach, but that might wait until the 2018 draft.
Jan 3 - 8:37 AM
Source:
Red Raider Sports
ESPN's Max Olson reports that Texas Tech junior QB Pat Mahomes has undergone surgery on his left wrist.
Jake Trotter, also of ESPN, relays that Mahomes had sustained injury to the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during a loss to Oklahoma on October 22. For those with shorter memories, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior actually threw for a blistering 734 yards and notched seven total touchdowns in that defeat. He would go on to play out the remainder of the Red Raiders' schedule despite his wrist injury. The rehab timetable, here, as well as whether this surgery will have any effect on Mahomes' draft decision, is not yet known.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 12:08:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Texas Tech junior QB Pat Mahomes completed 30-of-46 passes for 586 yards and six touchdowns in Friday's 54-35 win over Baylor.
That this wasn't even Mahomes' best performance of the season -- that would be his 734-yard, seven-total-touchdown showing against Oklahoma on October 22 -- is an indication of just how masterfully the junior gunslinger has played in 2016. He fired off five of his six touchdown passes against the Bears in the first half. The Red Raiders led 41-21 at the half and managed to parry all of Baylor's comeback attempts in quarters three and four. For the season as a whole, Mahomes has now passed for 5,052 yards with a 41/10 TD/INT ratio over the course of 12 games played. As Texas Tech has finished the regular-season campaign at 5-7, Friday's contest may well have been Mahomes' last at the collegiate level.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 10:12:00 PM
Texas Tech junior QB Pat Mahomes completed 18-of-36 passes for 219 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Saturday's 66-10 loss to Iowa State.
It takes light from the sun eight minutes to reach the earth and still it is advised not to stare directly at the sun. The same can be said for Texas Tech's season from October 8 onward. Do not stare directly at this thing or you shall be blinded. The Red Raiders have now lost six of their last seven games to fall from potential bowl grace. Mahomes has largely proved brilliant during this slide, but even he could not overcome the gravity of his team's collapse on Saturday, throwing for a season-worst 219 yards and failing to toss at least two touchdown passes for just the second time in 11 games. In a game that matches teams that are just falling apart, Mahomes and friends will take on Baylor next Friday in their final game of the 2016 campaign.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 08:49:00 PM
Mahomes to announce draft intentions Tuesday
Jan 3 - 8:37 AM
Report: Pat Mahomes undergoes wrist surgery
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 12:08:00 PM
Mahomes brilliant with 586 yds, 6 touchdowns
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 10:12:00 PM
Mahomes picked off twice in loss to Cyclones
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 08:49:00 PM
More Pat Mahomes Player News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
Western Michigan (+8.5) attempts to finish undefeated by beating Wisconsin, while the must-see Rose Bowl features USC (-7) against Penn State.
