Paul Chryst | Center Team: Wisconsin Badgers Age / DOB: (51) / 11/17/1965

Latest News Recent News

Wisconsin moved up to the third spot in the Coaches Poll on Sunday. The Badgers didn't get much love in the first edition of the 2017 Playoff Rankings, but the coaches have moved them up to the third slot in their version of the polls. Alabama once again received 64 of the 65 votes to take the top spot, with Georgia receiving the other vote and ranking second. Notre Dame moves up three spots to the fifth position, and Washington moves up three spots to the eighth spot. The biggest drop of the weekend goes to Ohio State, who fall from three to eleventh after their blowout loss to Iowa. Source: ESPN

Wisconsin and Florida Atlantic have discussed contingencies to accommodate FAU if the Owls can't return to campus after Saturday's game because of Hurricane Irma. The Owls are currently set to play the Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday. If FAU isn't able to return to Boca Raton on schedule because of the storm, Wisconsin has offered extra nights in hotel rooms and the use of athletic facilities. "Whatever we need to do to accommodate that," Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst said. "Those are real things to the players and obviously to any of the teams down there." Source: ESPN

Wisconsin awarded HC Paul Chryst a $500,000 raise. In total, Chryst will earn $3.2 million. He drew $2.7 million in 2015. The raise is well deserved, as Chryst led the Badgers to a 10-2 regular-season record. His crew would fall to Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game before rebounding with a victory over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. That Cotton Bowl was their first New Year's Six bowl bid in the last 17 seasons. Source: Wisconsin State Journal