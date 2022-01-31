Player Page

Paul Chryst | Center

Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Age / DOB:  (51) / 11/17/1965

Latest News

Recent News

Wisconsin moved up to the third spot in the Coaches Poll on Sunday.
The Badgers didn't get much love in the first edition of the 2017 Playoff Rankings, but the coaches have moved them up to the third slot in their version of the polls. Alabama once again received 64 of the 65 votes to take the top spot, with Georgia receiving the other vote and ranking second. Notre Dame moves up three spots to the fifth position, and Washington moves up three spots to the eighth spot. The biggest drop of the weekend goes to Ohio State, who fall from three to eleventh after their blowout loss to Iowa. Nov 5 - 2:02 PM
Source: ESPN
More Paul Chryst Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 