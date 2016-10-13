Derek Barnett | Defensive End Team: Tennessee Volunteers Age / DOB: (20) / 6/25/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 267

Latest News Recent News

Tennessee junior DE Derek Barnett will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. No huge surprise here, as Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline relayed on Monday that Barnett was closing in on an agent. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder was an out-and-out beast this past season, logging 19 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He closes out his Volunteer career with 33 sacks, the most in school history. In his December 20 top-32, ESPN's Todd McShay slotted Barnett in at No. 12, noting that he boasts "terrific intangibles and finds a way to affect the game in multiple ways with his natural instincts." A top-10 selection for Barnett will be in play come this spring's draft. Source: Derek Barnett on Twitter

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline hears that Tennessee junior DE Derek Barnett is "near completion in his search for an agent." A draft declaration could come early this week. If 2016 was, indeed, Barnett's final at the collegiate level, he went out in high style. Not only did the 6-foot-3, 265-pounder record 56 tackles (19 for loss), 13 sacks, an interception and a pair of forced fumbles over the course of 13 games played, he also became the all-time sack leader at Tennessee during last month's Music City Bowl. He notched that one with just over three minutes remaining in the game to give him 33 for his career, one more than previous record-holder Reggie White. Barnett is a strong bet to be selected on Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft. Source: Draft Analyst

ESPN's Mel Kiper expects Tennessee junior DE Derek Barnett to move up from No. 18 the next time he updates his Big Board. Over the past three weeks, Barnett has racked up five sacks. This season, we've seen the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Barnett change games as a pass rusher, beat double-teams, drop into coverage and play a solid run defense. "And the effort's there, too, which makes up for him not having an elite first step off the ball," Kiper wrote. "I see Barnett as a 4-3 defensive end in the NFL, not a 3-4 outside linebacker, but that shouldn't hurt his value. He's a really good player." Source: ESPN