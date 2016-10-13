Player Page

Derek Barnett | Defensive End

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/25/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 267

Latest News

Recent News

Tennessee junior DE Derek Barnett will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
No huge surprise here, as Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline relayed on Monday that Barnett was closing in on an agent. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder was an out-and-out beast this past season, logging 19 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He closes out his Volunteer career with 33 sacks, the most in school history. In his December 20 top-32, ESPN's Todd McShay slotted Barnett in at No. 12, noting that he boasts "terrific intangibles and finds a way to affect the game in multiple ways with his natural instincts." A top-10 selection for Barnett will be in play come this spring's draft. Jan 3 - 3:55 PM
Source: Derek Barnett on Twitter
More Derek Barnett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 