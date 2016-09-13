Player Page

Tre'Davious White | Cornerback

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/16/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 191

Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage announced that LSU CB Tre'Davious White will miss the game with an ankle injury suffered in Wednesday's practice.
"It's all right, it's not that bad," White said of his ankle on Wednesday. That having been said, there's no good reason for White to push it. He's currently seen as a Day 2 prospect. Jan 27 - 12:28 PM
Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune
