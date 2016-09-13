Tre'Davious White | Cornerback Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (22) / 1/16/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 191

Latest News Recent News

Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage announced that LSU CB Tre'Davious White will miss the game with an ankle injury suffered in Wednesday's practice. "It's all right, it's not that bad," White said of his ankle on Wednesday. That having been said, there's no good reason for White to push it. He's currently seen as a Day 2 prospect. Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread relays that the ankle injury suffered by LSU CB Tre'Davious White is not considered serious. White tweaked his ankle during Senior Bowl practice this week and while it looks like he is being shut down for the remainder of the week, the 6-foot-3, 197-pounder should be fine for the rest of the draft process barring an unexpected development. He is a good bet to land as a Day 2 selection in this spring's draft. Source: Chase Goodbread on Twitter

LSU CB Tre'Davious White accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl. In 2016, White was Pro Football Focus' top-graded corner. The four-year starter received a late first-round grade last January but has been projected to go in Day 2 in early mock drafts due to the loaded corner class in which he finds himself. The 6-foot, 197-pound White, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, had 35 tackles and two interceptions en route to first-team All-American honors by the AFCA. Source: Senior Bowl