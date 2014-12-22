Justin Brent | Wide Receiver Team: Nevada Wolf Pack Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 205

Notre Dame redshirt junior RB Justin Brent transferred to Nevada as a graduate. Brent joined Notre Dame as a four-star receiver in 2014 before he was moved to running back in 2015. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder operated as a special teams piece for HC Brian Kelly, but did not record a catch or a carry during his time at Notre Dame. With James Butler already entrenched at running back, Brent will probably be working mostly as a receiver with the Wolf Pack. Wyatt Demps and Andrew Celis are the only receivers on the roster with more than six career catches and given that the Pack are moving over to an Air Raid under HC Jay Norvell, there should be plenty of opportunities for Brent to make his mark in August camp. Source: Reno Gazette-Journal

Notre Dame graduate RB Justin Brent will transfer. Brent will have two years of eligibility remaining once he joins his new program. He initially hooked up with the Irish as a four-star wide receiver in the 2014 recruiting class, but was shifted over to running back in 2015. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder did not record any statistical production at Notre Dame. Per CBS Sports, Brent is interested in a potential transfer to one of Indiana, UCLA, Miami, Arizona State, Purdue and Ohio State. Source: CBS Sports