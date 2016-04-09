Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Mike Dudek | Wide Receiver
Team:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 8/21/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Illinois HC Lovie Smith said that Illinois redshirt junior WR Mike Dudek (ACL) has been medically cleared to return to the field.
This is exciting news for Illini fans, who've patiently waited for Dudek to return to the field for the past two years. As a freshman back in 2014, Dudek dominated, snagging 76 passes for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns. He tore the ACL in his right knee in April 2015, knocking him out for that season, and then he tore the same ACL almost exactly a year later. "Mikey is totally cleared," Smith said. "He won’t go through any contact work until training camp. He’s running, doing everything right now. I don’t see any signs of anything wrong with the ACL sugery that he had. I see that same quickness that I’ve heard about, but never been able to see yet."
May 17 - 4:50 PM
Source:
news-gazette.com
Illinois junior WR Mike Dudek will miss the 2016 season with a torn right ACL.
Dudek suffered a knee injury in a non-contact drill last Saturday. It turns out he tore his right ACL. This is the second consecutive season in which the 5-foot-11, 185-pound wideout has torn that ACL during spring work. He is expected to miss the entirety of the 2016 campaign. HC Lovie Smith addressed the tough blow on Friday, saying, "The game sometimes can be cruel. It's unfortunate. The guy worked himself pretty hard to get back in position." In a healthy freshman season back in 2014, Dudek caught 76 passes for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns.
Sat, Apr 9, 2016 12:22:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Illinois HC Lovie Smith noted that junior WR Mike Dudek was held out of Tuesday's practice due to a knee injury.
While Smith acknowledged Dudek's knee injury, he did not ladle out further details. In fact, he used the opportunity to say that as a rule, he would not provide in-depth information on injuries. "I learned a long time ago that 'doctor' isn't in front of my name. I try not to be Dr. Smith a lot. If guys can't go, we hold them out. Spring of course you take every precaution," Smith said. Dudek tore his ACL last spring and missed the entirety of the 2015 campaign. As a freshman in 2014, though, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder logged 76 catches for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns. With Geronimo Allison headed to the draft, Dudek figures to see a ton of offensive work this coming season. Assuming he can stay healthy.
Thu, Apr 7, 2016 10:00:00 PM
Source:
CSN Chicago
Illinois sophomore WR Mike Dudek tore his ACL during spring activities.
ESPN's Brett McMurphy passes along word that Dudek's timetable to return is October. It is a major loss for the Illini, as Dudek caught 76 passes for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns. The injury occurred during practice.
Thu, May 7, 2015 10:50:00 AM
Source:
Brett McMurphy on Twitter
WR Dudek (ACL) cleared to return to the field
May 17 - 4:50 PM
Dudek suffers second torn ACL of career
Sat, Apr 9, 2016 12:22:00 PM
Dudek held out of practice due to knee injury
Thu, Apr 7, 2016 10:00:00 PM
Illinois WR Dudek tears ACL, October return?
Thu, May 7, 2015 10:50:00 AM
More Mike Dudek Player News
Player Page
Recent News
