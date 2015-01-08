Player Page

Vincent Testaverde | Quarterback

Team: Albany Great Danes
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 187

Former Miami redshirt junior QB Vincent Testaverde transferred to Albany.
He'll join the Great Danes as a walk-on. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound son of former Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde spent two seasons at Miami but didn't appear in a game. He began his career at Texas Tech. Testaverde is eligible to play immediately. Sep 1 - 3:06 PM
Source: blog.timesunion.com
