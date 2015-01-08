Vincent Testaverde | Quarterback Team: Albany Great Danes Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 187

Former Miami redshirt junior QB Vincent Testaverde transferred to Albany. He'll join the Great Danes as a walk-on. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound son of former Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde spent two seasons at Miami but didn't appear in a game. He began his career at Texas Tech. Testaverde is eligible to play immediately. Source: blog.timesunion.com

Miami redshirt junior QB Vincent Testaverde will transfer. Hurricanes coach Mark Richt announced the news on Thursday. Testaverde originally transferred to Miami from Texas Tech in 2015. That put him at the school where his dad, Vinny, won the Heisman Trophy in 1986. Vincent Testaverde, however, never stepped onto the field at Miami. Malik Rosier was recently named starter, while N'Kosi Perry is regarded as the future of the position. Source: ESPN

Freshman QB Vincent Testaverde told Tim Reynolds he is transferring from texas Tech to Miami. Like father like son. Vincent's father, Vinny, also played at Miami and is regarded as one of the school's all time quarterbacks before having a lengthy NFL career. Testaverde will almost certainly have to sit out the 2015 season in order to satisfy NCAA regulations. Source: Tim Reynolds on Twitter