Jim Harbaugh | Center Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (53) / 12/23/1963

Latest News Recent News

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that Cleveland Browns QB coach Pep Hamilton is considering joining Michigan's staff. Hamilton served as WR coach under UM HC Jim Harbaugh at Stanford in 2010 and went on to serve as Stanford's offensive coordinator from 2011-2012. He then linked up with the Colts as offensive coordinator in 2013 before eventually moving on to the Browns prior to the 2016 campaign. Rapoport relays that the Browns would like to retain Hamilton, meaning that if he leaves, he will be stepping away of his own volition. With offensive assistant Jedd Fisch off to UCLA, there is a place for Hamilton on the Michigan sideline should both sides want it to happen. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh told his players to ignore NFL coaching rumors. Harbaugh spoke in the most Harbaugh-y way imaginable about recent rumors regarding a potential return to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Rams, calling such talk "lies made up by our enemies." Said Harbaugh, "They like to tell that to the recruits and to their families and try to manipulate them into going to some other school besides Michigan, but we know them as jive turkeys." If you are curious as to who Harbaugh counts as an enemy, he declined to name names, but did say that there are three coaches who fall into that nemesis category. Remarkably, this "enemy talk" is not even just limited to Harbaugh's imagination, as DL Ryan Glasgow similarly said, "We don't want any enemies infiltrating the fortress." Cutting through the rhetoric, Yahoo Sports' Benjamin Allbright relayed that sources from both Michigan and the Rams have laughed off the notion that Harbaugh is a realistic option in Los Angeles. Source: ESPN.com

Yahoo Sports' Benjamin Allbright hears from sources at both Michigan and the Los Angeles Rams that Wolverines HC Jim Harbaugh is not realistically in play for the Rams' head-coaching position. Rams fans 'round the world awoke from their Falcons-induced benders on Monday to news that the team had finally decided to part ways with human anchor/head coach Jeff Fisher. Rumblings immediately turned to Harbaugh, who has already danced in the NFL with the 49ers, bringing that squad to the Super Bowl in January of 2013. While Harbaugh would certainly represent a peachy hire for Los Angeles, Allbright relays that his sources "laughed [the possibility] off." Coaching rumblings can take a while to truly die down, though, so you may hear a few more gurgles and burps from this rumor before it is officially put to rest. Source: Benjamin Allbright on Twitter