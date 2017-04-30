Player Page

Darren Carrington | Wide Receiver

Team: Oregon Ducks
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 191

Oregon redshirt senior WR Darren Carrington was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge early Saturday morning.
According to the Eugene police, Carrington was arrested at 3:15 AM after he allegedly ran into a drive-through at McDonald's. He was held for about an hour before being released on bail. Following Carrington's arrest, Oregon HC Willie Taggart moved to suspend the wideout indefinitely. He is next expected to appear in court on July 6. This is not Carrington's first run-in with the law -- he was also cited for violating an open container policy in September of 2015 and in addition missed the first five games of that season due to a failed drug test from the previous winter. Jul 1 - 12:14 PM
Source: The Oregonian
