Darren Carrington | Wide Receiver

According to the Eugene police, Carrington was arrested at 3:15 AM after he allegedly ran into a drive-through at McDonald's. He was held for about an hour before being released on bail. Following Carrington's arrest, Oregon HC Willie Taggart moved to suspend the wideout indefinitely. He is next expected to appear in court on July 6. This is not Carrington's first run-in with the law -- he was also cited for violating an open container policy in September of 2015 and in addition missed the first five games of that season due to a failed drug test from the previous winter.

Oregon redshirt senior WR Darren Carrington caught four passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the team's spring game.

Count HC Willie Taggart as a huge fan of Carrington. Said Taggart following the spring game, "If we can have a team full of Darren Carringtons who compete and love the game, we'll have a hell of a football team." This past season, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound wideout notched a 43-606-5 receiving line. Despite his tantalizing speed and upside, Carrington has yet to record more than 705 receiving yards in a campaign. While Oregon imploded to the tune of a 4-8 record last season, we are intrigued by the possibilities that Taggart might be able to coax out of the offense -- all three of Carrington, QB Justin Herbert and RB Royce Freeman have the potential to turn in some of the better work in the conference during the coming season. Reasonably, less should be expected from a defense which ranked as one of the worst in the country in 2016.