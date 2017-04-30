Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Darren Carrington | Wide Receiver
Team:
Oregon Ducks
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 191
Latest News
Recent News
Oregon redshirt senior WR Darren Carrington was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge early Saturday morning.
According to the Eugene police, Carrington was arrested at 3:15 AM after he allegedly ran into a drive-through at McDonald's. He was held for about an hour before being released on bail. Following Carrington's arrest, Oregon HC Willie Taggart moved to suspend the wideout indefinitely. He is next expected to appear in court on July 6. This is not Carrington's first run-in with the law -- he was also cited for violating an open container policy in September of 2015 and in addition missed the first five games of that season due to a failed drug test from the previous winter.
Jul 1 - 12:14 PM
Source:
The Oregonian
Oregon redshirt senior WR Darren Carrington caught four passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the team's spring game.
Count HC Willie Taggart as a huge fan of Carrington. Said Taggart following the spring game, "If we can have a team full of Darren Carringtons who compete and love the game, we'll have a hell of a football team." This past season, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound wideout notched a 43-606-5 receiving line. Despite his tantalizing speed and upside, Carrington has yet to record more than 705 receiving yards in a campaign. While Oregon imploded to the tune of a 4-8 record last season, we are intrigued by the possibilities that Taggart might be able to coax out of the offense -- all three of Carrington, QB Justin Herbert and RB Royce Freeman have the potential to turn in some of the better work in the conference during the coming season. Reasonably, less should be expected from a defense which ranked as one of the worst in the country in 2016.
May 6 - 3:58 PM
Source:
NCAA.com
Five of Oregon's top eight receivers will return next season.
Oregon received tremendous news when redshirt junior WR Darren Carrington announced he would return for his senior season. In an offense that at times struggled to throw this season, Carrington produced a team-high 606 receiving yards on 43 catches in 12 games. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound big-play speedster owns a 17.1 yards per reception career average. New coach Willie Taggart is off to a tremendous start with the Ducks. Since being hired, he's seen star offensive players running back Royce Freeman, left tackle Tyrell Crosby and Carrington announce that they'll return for their final seasons of eligibility. Carrington joins Charles Nelson, Jalen Brown, Tony Brooks-James and Freeman as the pass-catching options returning to campus. Oregon will be back as a Pac-12 contender next year, folks.
Jan 6 - 2:34 PM
Source:
Oregon Live
Oregon redshirt junior WR Darren Carrington announced he will return to the program next year.
It was a rocky season for Carrington. He dealt with a shoulder injury suffered in during an August practice. Carrington finished the year with 43 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns after playing in every game this season, nearly identical to his 2015 output.
Jan 5 - 10:53 AM
Source:
Darren Carrington on Instagram
Ducks WR Carrington arrested on DUI charge
Jul 1 - 12:14 PM
Darren Carrington logs 4-116-3 receiving line
May 6 - 3:58 PM
Oregon will have stacked WR chart next year
Jan 6 - 2:34 PM
Oregon WR Carrington sticking with the Ducks
Jan 5 - 10:53 AM
More Darren Carrington Player News
Oregon Ducks Tickets
