Arden Key | Defensive End

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/3/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 238

LSU junior edge rusher Arden Key will take an unspecified leave of absence from the team "for personal reasons," according to HC Ed Orgeron.
"In consultation with our staff and his family, Arden Key has decided to take some time away from football for personal reasons," Orgeron said in a statement. "We fully support Arden in his decision and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time." This news comes not long after Key was ranked by Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness as the best returning player in the SEC. McGuinness called Key "one of the most devastating pass-rushers in the country." Per PFF, Key averaged a sack, hit or hurry once every 5.4 pass-rushing attempts last season. PFF and ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg have both previously mentioned Key as a Heisman candidate. Should Key miss time this fall, it would be devastating to LSU's defense. It's too early to know how this developing situation will shake out. Feb 15 - 3:14 PM
Source: LSU Sports
