Arden Key | Defensive End
Team:
LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 5/3/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 238
Latest News
Recent News
LSU junior edge rusher Arden Key will take an unspecified leave of absence from the team "for personal reasons," according to HC Ed Orgeron.
"In consultation with our staff and his family, Arden Key has decided to take some time away from football for personal reasons," Orgeron said in a statement. "We fully support Arden in his decision and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time." This news comes not long after Key was ranked by Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness as the best returning player in the SEC. McGuinness called Key "one of the most devastating pass-rushers in the country." Per PFF, Key averaged a sack, hit or hurry once every 5.4 pass-rushing attempts last season. PFF and ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg have both previously mentioned Key as a Heisman candidate. Should Key miss time this fall, it would be devastating to LSU's defense. It's too early to know how this developing situation will shake out.
Feb 15 - 3:14 PM
Source:
LSU Sports
LSU sophomore DE Arden Key will miss Thursday's game against Texas A&M due to a shoulder injury.
Key is two sacks shy of setting LSU's single season record, so unless bowl games count he will not get it. Key currently sits at 10 sacks, the record is 12. He set a goal of 20 prior to the season. He is only a second year player, so Key will have another crack at it next year.
Thu, Nov 24, 2016 07:43:00 PM
Source:
Ross Dellenger on Twitter
LSU sophomore DE Arden Key is three sacks shy of setting the single-season school record.
Key is aiming to set the record in Saturday's game against Florida. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder actually set a preseason goal of 20 quarterback takedowns, but with just two games remaining in the regular season -- against Florida and Texas A&M -- that mark figures to be well out of reach barring some sort of insane historic final two-step. Overall, Key has registered 41 tackles (10.5 for loss), nine sacks and two forced fumbles.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 03:11:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
LSU sophomore DE Arden Key says he's expecting three sacks out of himself on Saturday against Ole Miss.
"This game, I feel like I'm supposed to have three sacks," Key said. "I don't see a Laremy Tunsil anymore. We went back and forth last year, but I feel like they ain't going to be able to block me." Last year, against Tunsil, Key had two tackles, no sacks. Rod Taylor replaced Tunsil, a 2016 first-rounder of the Dolphins, as Ole Miss' starting left tackle. "He was different," Key said of Tunsil. "He was athletic. His footwork was amazing. I'd do a couple of moves, and he'd still be in front of me. I'm like, 'You're not supposed to be there.'"
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 05:24:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
LSU edge rusher Key to take leave of absence
Feb 15 - 3:14 PM
Tigers DE Arden Key out versus Texas A&M
Thu, Nov 24, 2016 07:43:00 PM
Arden Key nearing single-season sack record
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 03:11:00 PM
Key sets expectations vs. Ole Miss at 3 sacks
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 05:24:00 PM
More Arden Key Player News
