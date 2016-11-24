Arden Key | Defensive End Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (20) / 5/3/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 238

LSU junior edge rusher Arden Key will take an unspecified leave of absence from the team "for personal reasons," according to HC Ed Orgeron. "In consultation with our staff and his family, Arden Key has decided to take some time away from football for personal reasons," Orgeron said in a statement. "We fully support Arden in his decision and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time." This news comes not long after Key was ranked by Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness as the best returning player in the SEC. McGuinness called Key "one of the most devastating pass-rushers in the country." Per PFF, Key averaged a sack, hit or hurry once every 5.4 pass-rushing attempts last season. PFF and ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg have both previously mentioned Key as a Heisman candidate. Should Key miss time this fall, it would be devastating to LSU's defense. It's too early to know how this developing situation will shake out. Source: LSU Sports

LSU sophomore DE Arden Key will miss Thursday's game against Texas A&M due to a shoulder injury. Key is two sacks shy of setting LSU's single season record, so unless bowl games count he will not get it. Key currently sits at 10 sacks, the record is 12. He set a goal of 20 prior to the season. He is only a second year player, so Key will have another crack at it next year. Source: Ross Dellenger on Twitter

LSU sophomore DE Arden Key is three sacks shy of setting the single-season school record. Key is aiming to set the record in Saturday's game against Florida. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder actually set a preseason goal of 20 quarterback takedowns, but with just two games remaining in the regular season -- against Florida and Texas A&M -- that mark figures to be well out of reach barring some sort of insane historic final two-step. Overall, Key has registered 41 tackles (10.5 for loss), nine sacks and two forced fumbles. Source: ESPN.com