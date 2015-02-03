Martinas Rankin | Tackle

"Scouts love his athleticism and upside but are unsure of his offensive tackle measurables," according to Pauline. This offensive tackle class might not be viewed highly entering draft season, so Rankin's name is definitely one to watch. He only started one season at the FBS level.

Mississippi State redshirt junior T Martinas Rankin received a second round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, according to Tony Pauline.

Mississippi State JUCO commit OT Martinas Rankin "is enrolled and is expected to contend for a starting spot on a Mississippi State offensive line that lost three starters," reports College Football 24/7 writer Mike Huguenin.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Rankin grades out as 247Sports.com's No. 9 JUCO recruit. "Left tackle is one of the open spots, and that is where Rankin, a Mississippi native, played for Gulf Coast CC in Perkinston, Miss," Huguenin wrote. "Depth is an issue for the Bulldogs along the offensive line, so Rankin's signing was big for coach Dan Mullen and his staff."