Porter Gustin | Linebacker

Team: USC Trojans
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/8/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 260

USC junior DE/OLB Porter Gustin underwent toe surgery on Wednesday.
While Porter (6'5/260) had two screws inserted in his big toe, he has not yet been ruled out for Saturday's game against Texas. Said HC Clay Helton, "It's day to day. Porter's a tough kid. I don't know if it's too late for him to play in this game or not." In two games this season, the athletic dynamo has posted 11 tackles. Should Gustin be ruled out against Texas, Connor Murphy would draw the start in his place. Sep 14 - 3:23 PM
Source: Los Angeles Times
