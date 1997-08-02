Porter Gustin | Linebacker Team: USC Trojans Age / DOB: (20) / 2/8/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 260

Latest News Recent News

USC junior DE/OLB Porter Gustin underwent toe surgery on Wednesday. While Porter (6'5/260) had two screws inserted in his big toe, he has not yet been ruled out for Saturday's game against Texas. Said HC Clay Helton, "It's day to day. Porter's a tough kid. I don't know if it's too late for him to play in this game or not." In two games this season, the athletic dynamo has posted 11 tackles. Should Gustin be ruled out against Texas, Connor Murphy would draw the start in his place. Source: Los Angeles Times

USC junior DE/OLB Porter Gustin did not practice on Tuesday due to shoulder and toe injuries. Trojans HC Clay Helton has not shed a more specific light on the nature of Porter's ailments. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has recorded 11 tackles through the first two games of the season. His status for Saturday's primetime showdown with Texas has not yet been determined. Source: Joey Kaufman on Twitter

USC junior DE/OLB Porter Gustin was clocked him at a 4.5 40-yard dash with a 35-inch vertical jump. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder can also squat 575 pounds, bench press 475, and put up 35 bench-press reps at 225 pounds. A former five-star recruit, Gustin is famous around the program for showing up to the weight room early in the morning. Gustin had 68 tackles, 13 TFL and 5.5 sacks in 2016. Source: NFL.com