Player Page

Roquan Smith | Linebacker

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 203

Latest News

Recent News

Georgia coach Kirby Smart compared Georgia junior LB Roquan Smith to C.J. Mosley.
Smart made the comparison after being asked if Smith is similar to former first-round pick Rolando McClain, whom Smart coached at Alabama. "If I had to draw a comparison to anybody, it would probably be closer to C.J. Mosley athletically, the ability to cover and move in space," Smart said. Smart, of course, also coached Mosley while with the Tide. Smith, the No. 10 player in the ESPN 300 coming out of high school, had 95 stops last season. Jul 13 - 5:39 PM
Source: NFL.com
More Roquan Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 