Roquan Smith | Linebacker Team: Georgia Bulldogs Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 203

Latest News Recent News

Georgia coach Kirby Smart compared Georgia junior LB Roquan Smith to C.J. Mosley. Smart made the comparison after being asked if Smith is similar to former first-round pick Rolando McClain, whom Smart coached at Alabama. "If I had to draw a comparison to anybody, it would probably be closer to C.J. Mosley athletically, the ability to cover and move in space," Smart said. Smart, of course, also coached Mosley while with the Tide. Smith, the No. 10 player in the ESPN 300 coming out of high school, had 95 stops last season. Source: NFL.com

Georgia freshman LB Roquan Smith underwent surgery to repair a ligament injury in his left wrist. In a statement, Georgia director of sports medicine Ron Courson said, "[Smith] will not participate in spring football practice. A full recovery is anticipated and he expected to fully participate in summer workouts and have no limitations when fall practice begins." This past season, the 6-foot, 203-pound freshman appeared in 12 games, working mostly special teams duty. He finished the 2015 campaign with 20 tackles. The Telegraph's Jason Butt reports that Smith injured his left wrist against Penn State in the TaxSlayer Bowl. While he should be healthy come August, a lack of spring reps could hurt him in competition for a starting job. Source: The Telegraph

High school OLB Roquan Smith, the No. 10 player in the ESPN 300, decommitted from UCLA and committed to Georgia. The drama surrounding Smith's recruiting process has to do with an allegation that UCLA’s defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich, lied about his interest in taking a job with the Atlanta Falcons. Smith committed to UCLA on Signing Day, Ulbrich left the school shortly thereafter, and the prospect decided to re-open his recruitment. Georgia, which had been the favorites all along, finally brought in the local stud. It should be noted that Smith has not signed a National Letter of Intent with UGA -- just as he didn't with UCLA -- which means he could still change his mind again if he so chooses. Smith’s other finalists -- outside of the Bulldogs and Bruins -- were Michigan and Texas A&M. Source: NBC's College Football Talk