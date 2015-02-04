Drew Richmond | Tackle

Tennessee redshirt sophomore T Drew Richmond was suspended for the opener against Georgia Tech on Monday night due to a violation of team rules.

"Drew Richmond will not make the trip to Atlanta," coach Butch Jones said. "He will be suspended for a violation of team rules If he does everything he needs to do he will be back against Indiana State." Richmond (6'5/323) was slated to be the starter at left tackle. Senior Brett Kendrick will start in Richmond's place on Monday.