Drew Richmond | Tackle

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 323

Tennessee redshirt sophomore T Drew Richmond was suspended for the opener against Georgia Tech on Monday night due to a violation of team rules.
"Drew Richmond will not make the trip to Atlanta," coach Butch Jones said. "He will be suspended for a violation of team rules If he does everything he needs to do he will be back against Indiana State." Richmond (6'5/323) was slated to be the starter at left tackle. Senior Brett Kendrick will start in Richmond's place on Monday. Aug 30 - 2:41 PM
Source: Rivals
