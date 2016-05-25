Trenton Thompson | Defensive Tackle Team: Georgia Bulldogs Age / DOB: (20) / 7/27/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 307

Georgia junior DT Trenton Thompson has withdrawn from school for the spring semester while dealing with a "significant" medical issue. The medical issue led to Thompson being taken by police to an Athens hospital. Georgia said in a statement that Thompson had "an adverse reaction to medications prescribed specifically for his medical condition." Thompson was, according to the Associated Press, "behaving incoherently, and appeared to be experiencing some type of unknown medical problem." The undisclosed medical issue led him to be hospitalized recently for an extended stay. Thompson led the team with 9.5 TFL last year. Source: ESPN

According to ESPN's Edward Aschoff, Georgia sophomore DT Trenton Thompson "was a monster" in spring practices. Incoming defensive whiz kids Kirby Smart and Mel Tucker saw three starting linebackers leave, including stars Leonard Floyd and Jordan Jenkins, but the returning talent is stellar, led by Thompson. Thompson was the No. 3 overall recruit in the nation in the last cycle, per ESPN. Though he underwhelmed as a freshman, Aschoff wrote that Thompson "should be a force" and a "double-team machine." Source: ESPN.com

NFL Media ranks Georgia true freshman DT Trenton Thompson as the No. 13 impact freshmen in the nation. "Physically, he should be able to step in right away and play, and his ability to get upfield is matched by few at his position. [Thompson will] be a big weapon on third down for defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt," wrote College Football 24/7 writer Bryan Fischer. Thompson was the No. 3 player in the ESPN 300. "This is an explosive player who comes off the ball with an impressive initial burst to disrupt," reads his ESPN scouting report. "Possesses very good down the line speed and effort to make backside plays. Displays good upper and lower body strength to hold point and also penetrate and jolt blockers back." Source: NFL.com