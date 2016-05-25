Player Page

Trenton Thompson | Defensive Tackle

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/27/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 307

Georgia junior DT Trenton Thompson has withdrawn from school for the spring semester while dealing with a "significant" medical issue.
The medical issue led to Thompson being taken by police to an Athens hospital. Georgia said in a statement that Thompson had "an adverse reaction to medications prescribed specifically for his medical condition." Thompson was, according to the Associated Press, "behaving incoherently, and appeared to be experiencing some type of unknown medical problem." The undisclosed medical issue led him to be hospitalized recently for an extended stay. Thompson led the team with 9.5 TFL last year. Feb 24 - 1:04 PM
Source: ESPN
