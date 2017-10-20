George Campbell | Wide Receiver Team: Florida State Seminoles Age / DOB: (20) / 10/27/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 207

Latest News Recent News

Florida State redshirt sophomore WR George Campbell (core) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. This is the same issue which sidelined Campbell for the entirety of the 2016 campaign. He played in four contests this season before reaggravating the injury. The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder finishes the year having caught six passes for 122 yards. This is just the latest setback in what's been a nightmare season for FSU. With Keith Gavin (knee/ankle) also sidelined for the time being, the team is essentially down to a receiving corp of Auden Tate, Nyqwan Murray and D.J. Matthews. Source: Tallahassee Democrat

Florida State ruled redshirt sophomore WR George Campbell (hip) out for Saturday's game against Louisville. Campbell suffered his injury against Wake Forest and missed last week's game against Duke. He's posted six catches for 122 yards -- fourth on the team -- with a 20.3 yards per catch average that tops all receivers on the ‘Noles. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

FSU redshirt sophomore WR George Campbell (hip) is in "wait and see" mode, according to coach Jimbo Fisher. Campbell (6'4/207) has been dealing wint the injury all season, and it sounds like things aren't getting much better. Fisher gave the same "wait and see" answer for wideout Keith Gavin. Both players should be considered questionable until Fisher updates their status later this week. Source: Safid Deen on Twitter