George Campbell | Wide Receiver

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Age / DOB:  (20) / 10/27/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 207

Recent News

Florida State redshirt sophomore WR George Campbell (core) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
This is the same issue which sidelined Campbell for the entirety of the 2016 campaign. He played in four contests this season before reaggravating the injury. The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder finishes the year having caught six passes for 122 yards. This is just the latest setback in what's been a nightmare season for FSU. With Keith Gavin (knee/ankle) also sidelined for the time being, the team is essentially down to a receiving corp of Auden Tate, Nyqwan Murray and D.J. Matthews. Oct 25 - 7:17 PM
Source: Tallahassee Democrat
