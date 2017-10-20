Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pederson starting in Game 2 of World Series
Dustin Pedroia (knee) out until late-May '18?
PHI 'zeroing in on' Dusty Wathan for manager
Turner belts go-ahead two-run shot in Game 1
Kershaw strikes out 11 in WS Game 1 victory
McCann at catcher, hitting sixth in WS Gm 1
Seager (back) hitting sixth in Game 1 of WS
Mets expected to pick up option on Cabrera
Granderson not on the Dodgers' WS roster
Braves decline club option on SP R.A. Dickey
Braves exercise $4 million option on Flowers
Mets officially name Callaway as next manager
Full Depth Charts
George Campbell | Wide Receiver
Team:
Florida State Seminoles
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 10/27/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 207
Latest News
Recent News
Florida State redshirt sophomore WR George Campbell (core) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
This is the same issue which sidelined Campbell for the entirety of the 2016 campaign. He played in four contests this season before reaggravating the injury. The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder finishes the year having caught six passes for 122 yards. This is just the latest setback in what's been a nightmare season for FSU. With Keith Gavin (knee/ankle) also sidelined for the time being, the team is essentially down to a receiving corp of Auden Tate, Nyqwan Murray and D.J. Matthews.
Oct 25 - 7:17 PM
Source:
Tallahassee Democrat
Florida State ruled redshirt sophomore WR George Campbell (hip) out for Saturday's game against Louisville.
Campbell suffered his injury against Wake Forest and missed last week's game against Duke. He's posted six catches for 122 yards -- fourth on the team -- with a 20.3 yards per catch average that tops all receivers on the ‘Noles.
Oct 20 - 12:47 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
FSU redshirt sophomore WR George Campbell (hip) is in "wait and see" mode, according to coach Jimbo Fisher.
Campbell (6'4/207) has been dealing wint the injury all season, and it sounds like things aren't getting much better. Fisher gave the same "wait and see" answer for wideout Keith Gavin. Both players should be considered questionable until Fisher updates their status later this week.
Oct 16 - 7:55 PM
Source:
Safid Deen on Twitter
FSU redshirt sophomore WR George Campbell (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against Duke.
Earlier reports had Campbell (6'4/207) as out with the injury, but the official report has him questionable. If he is able to go, he could play a big role in the offense, as fellow wideout Keith Gavin (knee) has been rule out for the game against the Blue Devils.
Oct 12 - 8:39 PM
Source:
Safid Deen on Twitter
Seminoles WR Campbell (core) done for year
Oct 25 - 7:17 PM
FSU WR Campbell (hip) out for Louisville
Oct 20 - 12:47 PM
Campbell (hip) questionable for Louisville
Oct 16 - 7:55 PM
Campbell (abdomen) questionable for Duke
Oct 12 - 8:39 PM
More George Campbell Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
