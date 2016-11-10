Player Page

Derwin James | Safety

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 199

The NCAA awarded Florida State redshirt sophomore S Derwin James a medical redshirt waiver for the 2016 season.
After suffering a season-ending meniscus tear in Week 2 of last season, James will now enter the 2017 season as a redshirt sophomore instead of a junior. This waiver is mostly a contingency plan -- James isn't expected to actually use this fifth season of eligibility. "He’s not staying for a fifth year anyway," HC Jimbo Fisher said with a smile. "You hope he stays for a fourth." FSU’s spring game is scheduled for April 8. It is not yet known if James will be healthy enough to play in it. Feb 21 - 1:29 PM
Source: Orlando Sentinel
