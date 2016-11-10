Derwin James | Safety Team: Florida State Seminoles Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 199

The NCAA awarded Florida State redshirt sophomore S Derwin James a medical redshirt waiver for the 2016 season. After suffering a season-ending meniscus tear in Week 2 of last season, James will now enter the 2017 season as a redshirt sophomore instead of a junior. This waiver is mostly a contingency plan -- James isn't expected to actually use this fifth season of eligibility. "He’s not staying for a fifth year anyway," HC Jimbo Fisher said with a smile. "You hope he stays for a fourth." FSU’s spring game is scheduled for April 8. It is not yet known if James will be healthy enough to play in it. Source: Orlando Sentinel

Florida State sophomore S Derwin James will be held out for the remainder of the regular season. It is not surprise based on how head coach Jimbo Fisher recently answered questions about James' status. The initial prognosis put James' timetable to return around the Clemson contest, but FSU will not reach the College Football Playoff and there was no long term reason to rush James back. Fisher did say James, the team's most talented defensive player, could return for the bowl game. He will be back next season. Source: SB Nation

Florida State HC Jimbo Fisher indicated that sophomore S Derwin James (knee) remains out indefinitely. James was spotted running prior to Saturday's game against NC State, but that in-and-of itself is not a sign of an imminent return. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound sophomore continues to rehab from torn cartilage in his left knee suffered during the second week of the 2016 campaign. In late October, Fisher said that he hoped that James would be able to return "soon." The Seminoles close the regular season with contests against Boston College, Syracuse and Florida. Source: ESPN.com