Kendall Sheffield | Cornerback Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 183

Latest News Recent News

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 JUCO CB Kendall Sheffield. Ohio State's recruiting class continues to grow into a monstrous entity. They have a strong chance to finish either first or second in the rankings after National Signing Day, with Alabama likely the only other realistic combatant for the No. 1 slot. And hey, speaking of Bama, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound Sheffield was actually in the Tide fold for two seasons before he opted to bounce down to Blinn College this past season. Sheffield ranks as the No. 4 overall JUCO recruit for 2017 by the ESPN JC 50. He opted for OSU over Texas A&M, with USC and TCU also drawing his eye for a time. Source: ESPN.com

Alabama redshirt freshman CB Kendall Sheffield is transferring to Blinn junior college, according to 247 Sports' Ryan Bartow. Sheffield will spend two semesters down at the JUCO level and the corner will transfer back to the FBS level after that and SEC schools are open for business, according to Bartow. Sheffield was away from the Alabama program for some time was did not practice with the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban would not reveal too much to the media, and it is possible he was left in the dark on Sheffield's decision. Sheffield will have three years of eligibility once returning to the FBS level. He is a former five-star recruit. Source: 247 Sports

Alabama HC Nick Saban indicated that the Crimson Tide would be "happy to have [redshirt freshman CB Kendall Sheffield] back." Touchdown Alabama Magazine's Stephen M. Smith reported on Tuesday that Sheffield is planning on transferring. Saban wouldn't confirm that (he deemed Sheffield's status to be uncertain), but did extend a bridge to the former five-star recruit. "We'd like for him to be part of the program if that's what he chooses," Saban told reporters. While five-star transfers in-and-of themselves are a rarity, Alabama opens the door to it (not by their choosing, of course) simply because of the stacked state of their roster. Saban wouldn't put a cutoff date as to when he would no longer allow Sheffield's return. Classes at Alabama got underway on Wednesday. Source: ESPN.com