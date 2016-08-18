Player Page

Kendall Sheffield | Cornerback

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 183

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 JUCO CB Kendall Sheffield.
Ohio State's recruiting class continues to grow into a monstrous entity. They have a strong chance to finish either first or second in the rankings after National Signing Day, with Alabama likely the only other realistic combatant for the No. 1 slot. And hey, speaking of Bama, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound Sheffield was actually in the Tide fold for two seasons before he opted to bounce down to Blinn College this past season. Sheffield ranks as the No. 4 overall JUCO recruit for 2017 by the ESPN JC 50. He opted for OSU over Texas A&M, with USC and TCU also drawing his eye for a time. Jan 10 - 3:06 PM
