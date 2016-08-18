Kendall Sheffield | Cornerback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
Rays agree to terms with OF Colby Rasmus
Max Scherzer has stress fracture in knuckle
Ramirez signs with independent club in Japan
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 8
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ravens holding out hope Sr. returns in 2017
Ravens owner: We need Joe Flacco to be better
Tomlin: Ben's foot 'shouldn't be an issue'
Le'Veon Bell may get rest day Wed, will play
Ladarius Green still in concussion protocol
Vance Joseph interviewing with Denver Tuesday
'Seems likely' Vikes use Bridgewater's option
Giants starting to think about the 'next QB'
Jamaal Charles: I still want to play football
Giants GM says OBJ 'needs to look in the mirror'
Lynn and McDermott 'frontrunners' for Bills' job
Tom Coughlin to have 'final say on everything'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 9
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 9
Dose: The Harden Show
Jan 9
McConnell Money
Jan 8
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Klay Thompson (rest) out Tuesday vs. MIA
Ben Simmons (foot) goes through 5-on-0 drills
Hornacek says Rose will start on Wednesday
Derrick Rose is expected to play Wednesday
Kings have no plans to rest DeMarcus Cousins
Cody Zeller (illness) doubtful for Tuesday
Michael Beasley (shin) available on Tuesday
Antetokounmpo (illness) a GTD on Tuesday
LaMarcus Aldridge (illness) out Tuesday
Eric Gordon (toe) still questionable for Tues
C's hopeful Bradley (Achilles) will play Wed
Anthony Davis (hip) says 'I'm good'
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
Maple Leafs have a big week
Jan 9
Minnesota Wild about Dubnyk
Jan 9
Waiver Wired: More from Mantha
Jan 8
Dose: Out of Laine
Jan 8
Gibson's Got it Right
Jan 7
TOR, VAN now in playoff spots
Jan 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Getzlaf's status uncertain for Tuesday
Jamie Benn will not return on Tuesday
Ben Bishop (LBI) nears return to lineup
Sergei Bobrovsky out Tuesday due to illness
Leafs claim Curtis McElhinney off waivers
Anders Nilsson starts Tuesday, Lehner has flu
Jets' G Connor Hellebuyck blanks Calgary
G Braden Holtby continues excellence with win
Three points for Alex Ovechkin in Caps' win
Panthers' G Roberto Luongo perfect in shutout
Denis Malgin injured on hit by Pavel Zacha
Michael Grabner earns 1st star of the week
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Breaking: Carl Edwards suddenly retires
Plan ahead: Stenhouse best at Bristol
L3 Yrs.: Kurt Busch has 8th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Austin Dillon best at Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Earnhardt Jr. has 9th–most top-10s
L3 Yrs.: Carl Edwards has 10th–most top-10s
Harvick would have won ‘classic’ point battle
L3 Yrs.: M. Truex Jr. has 12th–most top-10s
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 9
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Buckeyes draw in five-star JUCO CB Sheffield
FSU T Roderick Johnson declares for draft
Saban confirms broken leg for Scarbrough
Make it official: Wayne Gallman enters draft
Vegas installs Tide as favs to win '17 title
Wisconsin T Ryan Ramczyk enters 2017 draft
Deshaun Watson declares for 2017 NFL Draft
Jalen Hurts' late TD run not enough for Tide
Renfrow hauls in go-ahead score in title win
Watson leads Clemson to title w/ four scores
Bo Scarbrough leaves with lower leg injury
Ferrell exits title bout with ankle injury
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Illness rules Zlatan out of cup semi-final
Chelsea cruise past Peterbrough 4-1
Schmeichel wins Danish PFA Player of the Year
Foxes set for FA Cup East Midlands derby
Nugent swaps Middlesbrough for Derby County
Niasse to Hull looks to be all but confirmed
Empty KCOM witnesses Hull beat Swans
Henriksen to stay with Hull permanently
Mourinho gives some clues about EFL Cup semi
Saints' draw with NCFC adds to fixtures woes
Boufal out of AFCON and back with Saints
Fonte saga continues with transfer request
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kendall Sheffield | Cornerback
Team:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 183
Latest News
Recent News
Ohio State received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 JUCO CB Kendall Sheffield.
Ohio State's recruiting class continues to grow into a monstrous entity. They have a strong chance to finish either first or second in the rankings after National Signing Day, with Alabama likely the only other realistic combatant for the No. 1 slot. And hey, speaking of Bama, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound Sheffield was actually in the Tide fold for two seasons before he opted to bounce down to Blinn College this past season. Sheffield ranks as the No. 4 overall JUCO recruit for 2017 by the ESPN JC 50. He opted for OSU over Texas A&M, with USC and TCU also drawing his eye for a time.
Jan 10 - 3:06 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Alabama redshirt freshman CB Kendall Sheffield is transferring to Blinn junior college, according to 247 Sports' Ryan Bartow.
Sheffield will spend two semesters down at the JUCO level and the corner will transfer back to the FBS level after that and SEC schools are open for business, according to Bartow. Sheffield was away from the Alabama program for some time was did not practice with the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban would not reveal too much to the media, and it is possible he was left in the dark on Sheffield's decision. Sheffield will have three years of eligibility once returning to the FBS level. He is a former five-star recruit.
Thu, Aug 18, 2016 10:22:00 AM
Source:
247 Sports
Alabama HC Nick Saban indicated that the Crimson Tide would be "happy to have [redshirt freshman CB Kendall Sheffield] back."
Touchdown Alabama Magazine's Stephen M. Smith reported on Tuesday that Sheffield is planning on transferring. Saban wouldn't confirm that (he deemed Sheffield's status to be uncertain), but did extend a bridge to the former five-star recruit. "We'd like for him to be part of the program if that's what he chooses," Saban told reporters. While five-star transfers in-and-of themselves are a rarity, Alabama opens the door to it (not by their choosing, of course) simply because of the stacked state of their roster. Saban wouldn't put a cutoff date as to when he would no longer allow Sheffield's return. Classes at Alabama got underway on Wednesday.
Wed, Aug 17, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Alabama redshirt freshman CB Kendall Sheffield will transfer.
This, according to Touchdown Alabama Magazine's Stephen M. Smith, who reports that Sheffield left the university on Saturday. Backing up this report, the fact that Sheffield did not practice in either session on Monday. The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder was a five-star recruit for the 2015 cycle and ranked as 247Sports' composite's No. 20 overall prospect in that class. He is the sixth Alabama player to transfer out this offseason. HC Nick Saban has addressed the recent rash of transfers, saying that there has been a cultural shift toward "immediate self-gratification." Saban, of course, plays the developmental long-game. That has worked well enough for Alabama even as players here and there trickle out of the program.
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 01:59:00 PM
Source:
Touchdown Alabama Magazine
Buckeyes draw in five-star JUCO CB Sheffield
Jan 10 - 3:06 PM
Ex-Bama CB Sheffield transferring to Blinn
Thu, Aug 18, 2016 10:22:00 AM
Saban would welcome Sheffield back
Wed, Aug 17, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Former five-star Sheffield set to transfer
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 01:59:00 PM
More Kendall Sheffield Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Harris
AL
(1282)
2
D. Watson
CLE
(961)
3
B. Scarbrough
AL
(732)
4
O. Howard
AL
(693)
5
J. Smith-Schuster
USC
(685)
6
E. Hood
UNC
(677)
7
J. Mixon
OK
(547)
8
M. Trubisky
UNC
(544)
9
L. Miles
LSU
(539)
10
P. Fleck
MN
(515)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Ohio State Buckeyes Tickets
Headlines
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 9
Josh Norris offers his first attempt at predicting the first 32 picks in April's 2017 NFL Draft.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 9
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Jabrill Peppers throws name into 2017 Draft
»
Buckeyes draw in five-star JUCO CB Sheffield
»
FSU T Roderick Johnson declares for draft
»
Saban confirms broken leg for Scarbrough
»
Make it official: Wayne Gallman enters draft
»
Vegas installs Tide as favs to win '17 title
»
Wisconsin T Ryan Ramczyk enters 2017 draft
»
Deshaun Watson declares for 2017 NFL Draft
»
Jalen Hurts' late TD run not enough for Tide
»
Renfrow hauls in go-ahead score in title win
»
Watson leads Clemson to title w/ four scores
»
Bo Scarbrough leaves with lower leg injury
NFL Draft Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved