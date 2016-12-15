Torrance Gibson | Quarterback Team: Cincinnati Bearcats Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 215

Former Ohio State redshirt sophomore QB/WR Torrance Gibson will transfer to Cincinnati. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder was a five-star recruit out of high school but never panned out at OSU. He redshirted as a freshman in 2015 and served a university-issued suspension in 2016. New Bearcats HC Luke Fickell is eager to give Gibson a chance at redemption, however, and will reportedly shift him back to quarterback. Gibson apparently has a chance to be eligible for Cincinnati as soon as next season. He first must take a few classes at Cincinnati State Community College. We'll update you on his status, as Gibson could have a big immediate impact at his new program if he's cleared. Source: Cleveland.com

Redshirt freshman QB/WR Torrance Gibson is not enrolled at Ohio State and is unlikely to return to the school, according to multiple reports. Beat writer Jeremy Birmingham would give "pretty good odds" on Gibson ending up at Cincinnati under new head coach Luke Fickell, previously with the Buckeyes. Gibson previously signed a letter of intent with a JUCO program. Source: Jeremy Birmingham on Twitter

Ohio State HC Urban Meyer indicated that the transfer of redshirt freshman QB/WR Torrance Gibson is not a done deal yet. ""He came to see me, and I love Torrance. Very unfortunate, the whole situation. I don't think there's anything finalized," Meyer said. While Gibson has signed a letter of intent with the JUCO program at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, he also said "it's not 100%" that he will join the program. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder was a five-star recruit out of high school and figures to be a highly-coveted JUCO recruit come the 2018 cycle, assuming he does eventually settle on a transfer to the lower level. Source: ESPN.com