Torrance Gibson | Quarterback

Team: Cincinnati Bearcats
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215

Former Ohio State redshirt sophomore QB/WR Torrance Gibson will transfer to Cincinnati.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder was a five-star recruit out of high school but never panned out at OSU. He redshirted as a freshman in 2015 and served a university-issued suspension in 2016. New Bearcats HC Luke Fickell is eager to give Gibson a chance at redemption, however, and will reportedly shift him back to quarterback. Gibson apparently has a chance to be eligible for Cincinnati as soon as next season. He first must take a few classes at Cincinnati State Community College. We'll update you on his status, as Gibson could have a big immediate impact at his new program if he's cleared. Jan 12 - 12:49 PM
Source: Cleveland.com
