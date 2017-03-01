Player Page

Damien Harris | Running Back

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 214

Alabama junior RB Damien Harris ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 59-0 route of Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Harris (5'11/214) once again split carries with Bo Scarbrough, and while Scarbrough played well, it was Harris who was the star of the game, gashing the Vanderbilt defense time after time. His first touchdown was 61-yard burst through the Commodore front seven, and he added two more two-yard plunges to complete his day. The Crimson Tide are loaded with talented runners, but Harris is as talented as any of them, as he showed on Saturday. Sep 23 - 6:52 PM
