Damien Harris | Running Back Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 214

Latest News Recent News

Alabama junior RB Damien Harris ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a 59-0 route of Vanderbilt on Saturday. Harris (5'11/214) once again split carries with Bo Scarbrough, and while Scarbrough played well, it was Harris who was the star of the game, gashing the Vanderbilt defense time after time. His first touchdown was 61-yard burst through the Commodore front seven, and he added two more two-yard plunges to complete his day. The Crimson Tide are loaded with talented runners, but Harris is as talented as any of them, as he showed on Saturday.

Alabama beat writer Michael Casagrande believes the school's RB depth is a vital piece of the team heading into the 2017 season. The team certainly rosters depth, with Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs and newcomers Najee Harris and Brian Robinson working behind likely starter Bo Scarbrough. Scarbrough produced at a high level down the stretch last season, earning some Derrick Henry comparisons. However, his background is full of injuries. Najee Harris and Jacobs over a change of pace, make you miss kind of style. Source: AL.com

Alabama HC Nick Saban said that junior RB Damien Harris possesses "the capabilities to be a dominant player." Harris (5'11/214) rushed for 1,037 yards (7.1 YPC) and two touchdowns last season, though the bulk of that came in the first half, when he posted 100-yard efforts in four of eight games. He ceded playing time to Bo Scarbrough down the stretch, failing to receive double-digit carries in five of the team's final six games (including Playoff action). We expect Scarbrough to see "starter" carries ahead of Harris this season, though given the stacked state of the running backs room in Tuscaloosa, all four of Scarbrough, Harris, Joshua Jacobs and Najee Harris figure to see their own time in the spotlight depending on who has the hot hand. Source: AL.com