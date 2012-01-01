Player Page

Calvin Ridley | Wide Receiver

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 188

Latest News

Recent News

NFL.com analyst and former NFL scout Bucky Brooks compares Alabama junior WR Calvin Ridley to former NFL great Reggie Wayne "based on his size and playing style."
"Ridley's smooth route-running skills and spectacular ball skills make him tough to defend on the perimeter, particularly when he has free access at the line," Brooks wrote. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Ridley has already posted 161 catches for 1,814 yards and 14 touchdowns in 30 career games across two years on campus. He's drawn comps to former Tide great Amari Cooper. "They are very similar because neither guy is a one-trick pony," a former Alabama coach said. "They are smooth route runners with speed and quickness, and they have unique stop-start ability that's better than anyone I've ever been around. ... I think Amari is better at the line of scrimmage and catches the ball cleaner, but both guys were pretty polished coming in." Jun 5 - 2:45 PM
Source: NFL.com
More Calvin Ridley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 