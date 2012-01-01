Calvin Ridley | Wide Receiver Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 188

NFL.com analyst and former NFL scout Bucky Brooks compares Alabama junior WR Calvin Ridley to former NFL great Reggie Wayne "based on his size and playing style." "Ridley's smooth route-running skills and spectacular ball skills make him tough to defend on the perimeter, particularly when he has free access at the line," Brooks wrote. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Ridley has already posted 161 catches for 1,814 yards and 14 touchdowns in 30 career games across two years on campus. He's drawn comps to former Tide great Amari Cooper. "They are very similar because neither guy is a one-trick pony," a former Alabama coach said. "They are smooth route runners with speed and quickness, and they have unique stop-start ability that's better than anyone I've ever been around. ... I think Amari is better at the line of scrimmage and catches the ball cleaner, but both guys were pretty polished coming in." Source: NFL.com

ESPN's Alex Scarborough wrote that Alabama junior WR Calvin Ridley "appears to be a mirror image of [former Alabama WR Amari] Cooper." Scarborough sees the similarities between the two players in "the same roots in South Florida, a similar 6-foot-1 frame and what should turn out to be similarly big career numbers." Ridley was somewhat undone by Alabama's hit/miss passing game last season, turning in a modest 72-769-7 receiving line, but with now-sophomore QB Jalen Hurts expected to take a significant step forward as a passer, we would not rule out Ridley as a darkhorse Heisman possibility in the vain of Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook last season. Source: ESPN.com

In his first 2018 mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay projected the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama junior WR Calvin Ridley with the No. 5 pick. You can expect a reasonable amount of variance in draft projection for Ridley, but even at this early juncture, No. 5 seems a little lofty for the speedy wideout. Then again, the Titans just selected WMU's Corey Davis at No. 5, so maybe not? From a more measured vantage point, Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom slots Ridley in as the No. 18 pick to the Ravens in his own 2018 mock-up. Ridley caught 72 passes for 769 yards and a septet of touchdowns during the past campaign. Source: ESPN Insider