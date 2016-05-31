Christian Wilkins | Defensive Tackle Team: Clemson Tigers Age / DOB: (21) / 12/20/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 315

Clemson junior DT Christian Wilkins is "large, quick and relatively athletic" and "does a lot more than occupy gaps," according to Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline. "He explodes off the snap, manhandles blockers and makes plays in space," Pauline wrote. The analyst noted that Clemson played Wilkins out of position at defensive end in 2017, a development that "didn’t help Wilkins the NFL prospect," per Pauline," and "mirrored the woes of Malik McDowell at Michigan State." Wilkins is expected to move back inside to defensive tackle this year. "If he’s up to the challenge as I expect, then Wilkins will secure himself as a top-15 selection," Pauline wrote. Wilkins ran a 4.80 forty this spring at 6-foot-2 1/5 and 310 pounds. Source: Draft Analyst

Clemson junior DT Christian Wilkins clocked a 4.80 forty this spring at 6-foot-2 1/5 and 310 pounds. Wilkins received All-American honors last season with 56 tackles and 13.5 TFL while making the All-ACC Academic Team and helping lead the Tigers to a national title. Be boasts a ridiculous 10-yard split of 1.62 seconds, which easily would have been tops among all 300-plus-pounders at this year’s NFL Combine. In addition, Wilkins bench presses 375 and does 31 reps of 225. Source: SI

Clemson HC Dabo Sweeney says sophomore DE Christian Wilkins "can do it all." "He can play shade, 3-technique, he can play end. He’ll probably play a little end for us," Sweeney said. "Just a dynamic, dynamic player." You can say that again, coach. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound sophomore defensive lineman posted 33 tackles, 4.5 TFL and two sacks as a rotational DT last season as a true frosh. He was moved to DE in the spring to help replace the production lost when Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd moved on, a luxury Clemson could afford with starting DTs Carlos Watkins and Scott Pagano returning. At his new position, Wilkins is scary. Off the field, he's a sweetie. "Incredibly smart, just a huge personality, a big persona," Swinney said. "I see him as president of Clemson one day. He just brings this energy every single day. He's so comfortable in his own skin." Source: ESPN.com