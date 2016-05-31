Player Page

Christian Wilkins | Defensive Tackle

Team: Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/20/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 315

Clemson junior DT Christian Wilkins is "large, quick and relatively athletic" and "does a lot more than occupy gaps," according to Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline.
"He explodes off the snap, manhandles blockers and makes plays in space," Pauline wrote. The analyst noted that Clemson played Wilkins out of position at defensive end in 2017, a development that "didn’t help Wilkins the NFL prospect," per Pauline," and "mirrored the woes of Malik McDowell at Michigan State." Wilkins is expected to move back inside to defensive tackle this year. "If he’s up to the challenge as I expect, then Wilkins will secure himself as a top-15 selection," Pauline wrote. Wilkins ran a 4.80 forty this spring at 6-foot-2 1/5 and 310 pounds. Jul 26 - 2:21 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
