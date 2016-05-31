Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Christian Wilkins | Defensive Tackle
Team:
Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 12/20/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 315
Latest News
Recent News
Clemson junior DT Christian Wilkins is "large, quick and relatively athletic" and "does a lot more than occupy gaps," according to Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline.
"He explodes off the snap, manhandles blockers and makes plays in space," Pauline wrote. The analyst noted that Clemson played Wilkins out of position at defensive end in 2017, a development that "didn’t help Wilkins the NFL prospect," per Pauline," and "mirrored the woes of Malik McDowell at Michigan State." Wilkins is expected to move back inside to defensive tackle this year. "If he’s up to the challenge as I expect, then Wilkins will secure himself as a top-15 selection," Pauline wrote. Wilkins ran a 4.80 forty this spring at 6-foot-2 1/5 and 310 pounds.
Jul 26 - 2:21 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Clemson junior DT Christian Wilkins clocked a 4.80 forty this spring at 6-foot-2 1/5 and 310 pounds.
Wilkins received All-American honors last season with 56 tackles and 13.5 TFL while making the All-ACC Academic Team and helping lead the Tigers to a national title. Be boasts a ridiculous 10-yard split of 1.62 seconds, which easily would have been tops among all 300-plus-pounders at this year’s NFL Combine. In addition, Wilkins bench presses 375 and does 31 reps of 225.
Jul 20 - 2:01 PM
Source:
SI
Clemson HC Dabo Sweeney says sophomore DE Christian Wilkins "can do it all."
"He can play shade, 3-technique, he can play end. He’ll probably play a little end for us," Sweeney said. "Just a dynamic, dynamic player." You can say that again, coach. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound sophomore defensive lineman posted 33 tackles, 4.5 TFL and two sacks as a rotational DT last season as a true frosh. He was moved to DE in the spring to help replace the production lost when Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd moved on, a luxury Clemson could afford with starting DTs Carlos Watkins and Scott Pagano returning. At his new position, Wilkins is scary. Off the field, he's a sweetie. "Incredibly smart, just a huge personality, a big persona," Swinney said. "I see him as president of Clemson one day. He just brings this energy every single day. He's so comfortable in his own skin."
Tue, May 31, 2016 09:38:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Clemson moved sophomore DT Christian Wilkins to defensive end.
Remember the 315-pound monster who punked Oklahoma for a 31-yard fake punt down the sideline in the College Football Playoff semifinal? Yeah, that's the Christian Wilkins the Tigers are moving outside, the five-star freak who will help replace Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd this fall. "Seeing him mentally being able to (play end). ... (Coach Dan) Brooks was a little worried coming into the spring because he knew we were going to challenge him in that regard," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. Wilkins posted 33 tackles, 4.5 TFL and two sacks as a rotational DT last season as a true frosh. Because the Tigers have good depth returning inside, they're banking on Wilkins' athleticism being able to turn him into a jumbo havoc-wreaker on the exterior. "There is a lot to learn, but he has done a really good job," Tigers DC Brent Venables said.
Fri, May 13, 2016 06:35:00 PM
Source:
Clemson Insider
Back at DT, Wilkins could be a top-15 pick
Jul 26 - 2:21 PM
DT Wilkins runs 4.8 40, 1.62 10-yard split
Jul 20 - 2:01 PM
Sweeney on DL Wilkins: He can do it all
Tue, May 31, 2016 09:38:00 PM
Clemson moved 315-pound DT Wilkins to DE
Fri, May 13, 2016 06:35:00 PM
More Christian Wilkins Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1427)
2
H. Freeze
MS
(900)
3
D. Carrington
UT
(825)
4
S. Barkley
PSU
(570)
5
K. Woods
FAU
(543)
6
B. Emmons
AL
(501)
7
D. Johnson
IOW
(462)
8
D. Armstrong Jr.
KU
(428)
9
C. Morris
SMU
(402)
10
C. Sutton
SMU
(358)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Clemson Tigers Tickets
