Jarrett Stidham | Quarterback

Team: Auburn Tigers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/8/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210

Auburn sophomore RB Kameron Martin said that redshirt sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham "looks like an SEC starter."
"You know, you still have the other guys behind him that are still competing; the job is wide open, but Jarrett is real good, and I feel like we'll see next week at A-Day how everything goes," Martin said. Woody Barrett and Malik Willis are ostensibly competing with Baylor transfer Stidham this spring, but the real push will come (should it come) in August, when incumbent starter Sean White will be fully recovered from the broken arm he suffered against Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. Apr 2 - 3:55 PM
Source: AL.com
