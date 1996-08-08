Jarrett Stidham | Quarterback Team: Auburn Tigers Age / DOB: (20) / 8/8/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 210

Auburn sophomore RB Kameron Martin said that redshirt sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham "looks like an SEC starter." "You know, you still have the other guys behind him that are still competing; the job is wide open, but Jarrett is real good, and I feel like we'll see next week at A-Day how everything goes," Martin said. Woody Barrett and Malik Willis are ostensibly competing with Baylor transfer Stidham this spring, but the real push will come (should it come) in August, when incumbent starter Sean White will be fully recovered from the broken arm he suffered against Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. Source: AL.com

Auburn redshirt sophomore QB Jarrett Stidham has been running with the first-team offense when the Tigers run tempo in practice. HC Gus Malzahn and his staff say they'll wait until the summer to name a starter, but we've been expecting Stidham to win as a formality since the day he announced he was signing with Auburn. "I think we’ll know when we know," OC Chip Lindsey said. "I’m not ready after four practices to say this guy is this or that. I think it’s a continued evaluation throughout spring ball. We don’t play until September, and I think our guys – we do a great job of practicing fast and getting a lot of reps, so I think we’ll kind of just know when we know." Due to Stid's presence, the Tigers have already begun to move John Franklin III to wide receiver. Source: ESPN

Auburn HC Gus Malzahn said that he "doubt[s]" that he will be naming a starting quarterback out of spring practice. No real surprise there. Malzahn did not settle on Sean White as starter until near the end of August camp a year ago. We like Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham to win the job over incumbent starter White when all is said and done, but either way, the situation should clarify as the offseason continues its slow roll toward Week 1 of the 2017 campaign. Source: SEC Country