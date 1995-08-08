Player Page

Bucky Hodges | Tight End

Team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/8/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 244

Virginia Tech redshirt junior TE/WR Bucky Hodges will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Hodges played receiver for the Hokies this year, but likely shifts to a receiving tight end in the NFL with size to grow into an inline role. Hodges entered his collegiate career as a quarterback and quickly shifted position, ultimately ending with 133 catches, 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns. He received a "return to school" grade following the 2015 season, meaning it was a third-round or later evaluation. Dec 31 - 11:36 AM
Source: The Roanoke Times
