Bucky Hodges | Tight End Team: Virginia Tech Hokies Age / DOB: (21) / 8/8/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 244

Virginia Tech redshirt junior TE/WR Bucky Hodges will enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Hodges played receiver for the Hokies this year, but likely shifts to a receiving tight end in the NFL with size to grow into an inline role. Hodges entered his collegiate career as a quarterback and quickly shifted position, ultimately ending with 133 catches, 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns. He received a "return to school" grade following the 2015 season, meaning it was a third-round or later evaluation. Source: The Roanoke Times

Virginia Tech redshirt junior WR/TE Bucky Hodges caught four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's evaporation of Virginia. Most of Hodges' yardage here came on a 42-yard touchdown catch with several minutes gone in the second half. That score bumped the Hokies to a 34-0 advantage. For the season as a whole, the 6-foot-6, 244-pound redshirt junior has registered a 42-598-7 receiving line through 12 games.

Virginia Tech redshirt junior WR/TE Bucky Hodges had six catches for 145 yards against Pittsburgh on Thursday. Listed as a tight end but actually just a next-generation, jumbo receiver, Hodges has become the worthy No. 2 to Isiah Ford that Virginia Tech's offense needed him to be. He's working with a 31-468-5 line, with 18-290-3 of it coming during his mini-breakout the past three weeks.