Mason Rudolph | Quarterback Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys Age / DOB: (21) / 7/17/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 235

Latest News Recent News

Oklahoma State junior QB Mason Rudolph will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017. Rudolph won't be alone, as No. 1 WR target James Washington has also decided to reject the NFL in favor of a return to Stillwater in 2017. This past season, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Rudolph threw for 3,777 yards (63% completions) with a 25/4 TD/INT ratio. He will put a bow on the current campaign in a date with Colorado in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday. Source: Cowboy Football on Twitter

Oklahoma State junior QB Mason Rudolph is expected to return to school for the 2017 season. Beat writer Jenni Carlson notes Rudolph will wait to make his final decision after receiving feedback from the NFL, but he is expected to return for one last year of eligibility. Rudolph has started 27 games, and many view him as a mid-round draft pick whenever he decides to enter the NFL. At least three of the four Cowboys who requested grades seem to be returning to school. Source: News OK

Oklahoma State junior QB Mason Rudolph completed 11 of 25 attempts for 186 yards in the school's 38-20 loss to Oklahoma. Rudolph added a rushing touchdown, but as a whole his day was not positive. Rudolph's name is not frequently mentioned among the top passing prospects, so expect him to return for the 2017 season.