Mason Rudolph | Quarterback

Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/17/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 235

Recent News

Oklahoma State junior QB Mason Rudolph will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017.
Rudolph won't be alone, as No. 1 WR target James Washington has also decided to reject the NFL in favor of a return to Stillwater in 2017. This past season, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Rudolph threw for 3,777 yards (63% completions) with a 25/4 TD/INT ratio. He will put a bow on the current campaign in a date with Colorado in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday. Dec 28 - 12:48 PM
Source: Cowboy Football on Twitter
