Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tomlin says Bell, Ben, Brown will rest Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) remains DNP Wednesday
Eagles RB Marshall to play more snaps vs. DAL
Steve Smith says Sunday will be his last game
Marvin Lewis confirms A.J. Green out Week 17
Donte Moncrief (shoulder) absent Wednesday
RGIII (concussion) not practicing Wednesday
Report: Siemian, Lynch will both play Week 17
Derek Carr 'extreme long-shot' for Super Bowl
Pats looking for a 1st and 4th for Garoppolo?
'Every indication' Lynn will be Bills' new HC
Giants expected to play starters vs. Redskins
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Oladipo (wrist) not expected to play Thursday
Report: Damian Lillard (ankle) out Wednesday
Paul Millsap (eye) will play Wednesday vs. NY
Irving (illness) doesn't practice Wednesday
DeAndre Jordan says he'll play on Wednesday
Chris Paul, J.J. Redick doubtful Wednesday
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) a game-time decision
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) not traveling w/ team
Courtney Lee (wrist) expects to play vs. ATL
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
George Hill (toe) could play Thursday vs. PHI
Julius Randle scores 25 w/ 12 rebounds
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Taylor Hall (LBI) out Thursday, day-to-day
Nikita Kucherov will return Wednesday night
Dumoulin suffers broken jaw, out 6-8 weeks
Ryan O'Reilly may be out 2-3 weeks
Brent Burns gets OT game winner over Ducks
Vrbata scores penalty shot in loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele scores GWG vs. Blackhawks
Zach Parise scores, Wild win 11th in a row
2 goals, 1 assist for Gaudreau in win vs. Avs
Bad puck luck for Calvin Pickard
Evander Kane scores twice in win over DET
Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 13
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rudolph returning to Oklahoma State for 2017
Five-star RB Cam Akers opts for Seminoles
Randy Edsall hired to be UConn's HC, again
Kiffin views QB Hurts as a future 1st rounder
Minnesota shuts down QB Falk, WSU offense
McNichols only totals 70 yds in last CFB game
K.D. Cannon erupts for 14-226-2 line in bowl
Sumlin praises K-State EDGE Jordan Willis
Miss State T Rankin received 2nd round grade
Vandy RB Webb returning to school for 2017
LaTech WR Henderson declaring for the draft
Ty Johnson's 159 yards rushing not enough
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Montero muscle strain adds insult to injury
Injury problems begin to mount for Watford
SAFC praying Pickford injury is not serious
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Mason Rudolph | Quarterback
Team:
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/17/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 235
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma State junior QB Mason Rudolph will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017.
Rudolph won't be alone, as No. 1 WR target James Washington has also decided to reject the NFL in favor of a return to Stillwater in 2017. This past season, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Rudolph threw for 3,777 yards (63% completions) with a 25/4 TD/INT ratio. He will put a bow on the current campaign in a date with Colorado in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday.
Dec 28 - 12:48 PM
Source:
Cowboy Football on Twitter
Oklahoma State junior QB Mason Rudolph is expected to return to school for the 2017 season.
Beat writer Jenni Carlson notes Rudolph will wait to make his final decision after receiving feedback from the NFL, but he is expected to return for one last year of eligibility. Rudolph has started 27 games, and many view him as a mid-round draft pick whenever he decides to enter the NFL. At least three of the four Cowboys who requested grades seem to be returning to school.
Dec 20 - 8:34 AM
Source:
News OK
Oklahoma State junior QB Mason Rudolph completed 11 of 25 attempts for 186 yards in the school's 38-20 loss to Oklahoma.
Rudolph added a rushing touchdown, but as a whole his day was not positive. Rudolph's name is not frequently mentioned among the top passing prospects, so expect him to return for the 2017 season.
Dec 3 - 5:07 PM
Oklahoma State junior QB Mason Rudolph went 17-of-24 for 207 yards and a touchdown in a 31-6 win over TCU on Saturday.
Rudolph, who didn't need to take many chances today with the running game humming, improved to 21-5 as starter. Following its seventh consecutive victory, the Cowboys (9-2, 7-1, No. 11 CFP) will play eighth-ranked Oklahoma in their regular-season finale for the Big 12 title.
Nov 19 - 4:49 PM
Rudolph returning to Oklahoma State for 2017
Dec 28 - 12:48 PM
Mason Rudolph expected to return to OK State
Dec 20 - 8:34 AM
Mason Rudolph held in check by Sooners
Dec 3 - 5:07 PM
QB Rudolph has 207 yards, TD vs. TCU
Nov 19 - 4:49 PM
More Mason Rudolph Player News
Oklahoma State Cowboys Tickets
