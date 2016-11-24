Player Page

Christian Kirk | Wide Receiver

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 200

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Texas A&M junior WR Christian Kirk No. 5 overall on his first 2018 big board.
"Kirk's size (5-11, 200) might ding him in the eyes of scouts, but he's a tremendous receiver and return man with excellent speed," Kiper wrote. "From everything I've heard, Kirk is a studious guy who is always looking to learn." Over his two years on campus, Kirk has already piled up 163 catches and 16 receiving touchdowns, along with three punt return scores in 2016. Kirk ranked No. 8 nationally last year with 576 yards after the catch. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom slotted him No. 13 to the Lions in a recent 2018 mock draft. "Kirk has been shredding the SEC since he stepped foot on campus and would give Detroit a lightning-quick weapon on the perimeter," Nystrom wrote. May 11 - 3:26 PM
Source: ESPN
