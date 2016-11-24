Christian Kirk | Wide Receiver Team: Texas A&M Aggies Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 200

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Texas A&M junior WR Christian Kirk No. 5 overall on his first 2018 big board. "Kirk's size (5-11, 200) might ding him in the eyes of scouts, but he's a tremendous receiver and return man with excellent speed," Kiper wrote. "From everything I've heard, Kirk is a studious guy who is always looking to learn." Over his two years on campus, Kirk has already piled up 163 catches and 16 receiving touchdowns, along with three punt return scores in 2016. Kirk ranked No. 8 nationally last year with 576 yards after the catch. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom slotted him No. 13 to the Lions in a recent 2018 mock draft. "Kirk has been shredding the SEC since he stepped foot on campus and would give Detroit a lightning-quick weapon on the perimeter," Nystrom wrote. Source: ESPN

Texas A&M junior WR Christian Kirk ran the 100-meter dash in 11.04 seconds in high school. Presumably, he's gotten faster. Kirk also boasts a reported vertical jump of more than 35 inches. He's the SEC's active leader in receptions of 20-plus yards with 29. Kirk also enters next season as one of the nation's best NFL receiving prospects. Source: ESPN

Texas A&M sophomore WR Christian Kirk caught eight passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the school's 54-39 loss to LSU. Kirk's 43 yard catch and run might be ruled a lateral, since he caught the swing pass behind or parallel to the quarterbacks, then outran the entire defense along the sideline. We all know Kirk is one of the most explosive players in college football, and he showcased that skill on both of his touchdowns.