Cole Garvin | Quarterback Team: South Alabama Jaguars Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 212

Latest News Recent News

South Alabama head coach Joey Jones named redshirt junior Cole Garvin the starting quarterback. Garvin, who transferred in from Marshall in 2015, surprisingly dispatched incumbent starter Dallas Davis, who started 10 last season for the Jaguars. Last year, Garvin threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns in engineering an upset win over San Diego State. Jones said he'll decide his starting quarterback "week-to-week" this fall, so Garvin doesn't exactly have a stranglehold on the gig. Source: AL.com

South Alabama redshirt sophomore QB Cole Garvin exited spring practices trailing Dallas Davis for the starting job. Davis, who spent the 2015 season backing up Colby Clements, probably had a bit of a head-start in the competition. He'll have to continue to hold off fellow sophomores Garvin and Evan Orth. Garvin, who has packed on 25 pounds since graduating high school, is a former three-star recruit who transferred over from Marshall. Source: Bastrop Daily Enterprise