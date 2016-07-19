Player Page

Cole Garvin | Quarterback

Team: South Alabama Jaguars
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 212

South Alabama head coach Joey Jones named redshirt junior Cole Garvin the starting quarterback.
Garvin, who transferred in from Marshall in 2015, surprisingly dispatched incumbent starter Dallas Davis, who started 10 last season for the Jaguars. Last year, Garvin threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns in engineering an upset win over San Diego State. Jones said he'll decide his starting quarterback "week-to-week" this fall, so Garvin doesn't exactly have a stranglehold on the gig. Aug 23 - 1:41 PM
Source: AL.com
