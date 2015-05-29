Austin Hudson | Safety Team: Oregon State Beavers Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205

Former Wisconsin and USF redshirt junior S Austin Hudson transferred to Oregon State as a graduate. A two-star prospect in Wisconsin’s 2014 recruiting class, Hudson transferred to USF after one season. He appeared in 11 games for the Bulls in 2016 after sitting out 2015. Hudson will graduate in May from USF, making him eligible to play immediately. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Former Wisconsin redshirt freshman S Austin Hudson officially transferred to South Florida. The move had been in the making for several weeks. It was made official by a USF announcement on Friday. Hudson played in all 14 games as a true freshman last season. He registered 19 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. The two-star recruit in 2014, who will be forced to sit out the 2015 season, will be eligible to play for Bulls HC Willie Taggart in 2016. Source: NBC's College Football Talk