Player Page

Austin Hudson | Safety

Team: Oregon State Beavers
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

Former Wisconsin and USF redshirt junior S Austin Hudson transferred to Oregon State as a graduate.
A two-star prospect in Wisconsin’s 2014 recruiting class, Hudson transferred to USF after one season. He appeared in 11 games for the Bulls in 2016 after sitting out 2015. Hudson will graduate in May from USF, making him eligible to play immediately. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Feb 14 - 12:52 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Austin Hudson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 