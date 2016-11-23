Player Page

Jake Hubenak | Quarterback

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195

Texas A&M senior QB Jake Hubenak (shoulder) is not expected to play Saturday against Louisiana-Lafayette.
Hubenak is battling a lingering shoulder injury, making this the second straight year he's dealt with shoulder issues. With a weak opponent this weekend, the Aggies may just be playing it safe with him. Certainly A&M can't afford to lose another quarterback long-term with redshirt freshman Nick Starkel already out for the season with a broken ankle. On Saturday, walk-on freshman Colton Taylor will back up freshman Kellen Mond. Sep 15 - 11:32 AM
Source: Dallas Morning News
