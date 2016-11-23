Jake Hubenak | Quarterback Team: Texas A&M Aggies Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 195

Texas A&M senior QB Jake Hubenak (shoulder) is not expected to play Saturday against Louisiana-Lafayette. Hubenak is battling a lingering shoulder injury, making this the second straight year he's dealt with shoulder issues. With a weak opponent this weekend, the Aggies may just be playing it safe with him. Certainly A&M can't afford to lose another quarterback long-term with redshirt freshman Nick Starkel already out for the season with a broken ankle. On Saturday, walk-on freshman Colton Taylor will back up freshman Kellen Mond. Source: Dallas Morning News

Texas A&M HC Kevin Sumlin indicated that along with freshman QB Kellen Mond, senior QB Jake Hubenak will likely play against Nicholls State on Saturday. If Sumlin is looking for an experienced option at quarterback to replace Nick Starkel (ankle), Hubenak fits that bill well enough. This past season, he played in six games while throwing for 884 yards (58.7% completions) with a 6/2 TD/INT ratio. Source: Billy Liucci on Twitter

Texas A&M offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone told the media on Monday that junior QB Jake Hubenak played with a shoulder injury against UTSA on Saturday. Per Mazzone, the first pass Hubenak threw all last week was during warmups. "Maybe I shouldn't be telling you guys this but I think it's a tribute to the kid and how tough he was — and a real Aggie," Mazzone said. "Believe me, it wasn't easy for him to throw that ball downfield sometimes, so my hat's off to Jake." If Hubenak (58-of-97 for 811 yards and six touchdowns) can't go against LSU on Thursday, it'll be senior Conner McQueen or true freshman Nick Starkel. Source: New Orleans Time Picayune