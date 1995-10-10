Seth Collins | Wide Receiver Team: Oregon State Beavers Age / DOB: (21) / 10/10/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 195

Oregon State junior WR Seth Collins (finger) has been ruled out for the team's season-opener against Colorado State this coming Saturday. Collins has been out with an injury to his right finger since for the past week or so. He was expected to start in the slot for the Beavers. With Collins down for the count, Trevon Bradford and Xavier Hawkins could see increased playing time in Saturday's showdown with the Rams. Source: Gina Mizell on Twitter

Oregon State junior WR Seth Collins (finger) has been ruled out indefinitely. Collins injured his finger in practice last week and was spotted with a heavy bandage on his right hand during Tuesday's session. He had been expected to start in the slot if healthy. With Collins sidelined for the foreseeable future, Trevon Bradford and Xavier Hawkins have been receiving reps in his place. Source: The Oregonian

Oregon State junior WR Seth Collins (hand) did not practice on Tuesday. Collins has been out with an undisclosed injury the past few days. At least a little more light has been shed on that issue, with The Oregonian's Sean Meagher passing along that his right hand was "heavily bandaged as he watched practice from behind the offense" on Tuesday The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is expected to start in the slot for the Beavers so long as he is able to bounce back from the injury concern. Trevon Bradford and Xavier Hawkins worked out of the slot in his place on Tuesday. Source: The Oregonian