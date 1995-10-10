Player Page

Seth Collins | Wide Receiver

Team: Oregon State Beavers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195

Oregon State junior WR Seth Collins (finger) has been ruled out for the team's season-opener against Colorado State this coming Saturday.
Collins has been out with an injury to his right finger since for the past week or so. He was expected to start in the slot for the Beavers. With Collins down for the count, Trevon Bradford and Xavier Hawkins could see increased playing time in Saturday's showdown with the Rams. Aug 22 - 5:20 PM
Source: Gina Mizell on Twitter
