Christian McCaffrey | Running Back

Team: Stanford Cardinal
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202

An AFC personnel director said that the draft grades on Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey "are going to be all over the place."
"Teams that run a lot of three- and four-wide looks will like him because he can run those inside zone plays out of the shotgun and they can also motion him out of the backfield and just try to mismatch him," the personnel director said. On the other side, he believes that some teams will view C-Mac as more of a complimentary piece than an out-and-out workhorse. The 6-foot, 202-pounder will be sitting out the Sun Bowl against North Carolina on Friday, but NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah does not think will matter for his draft stock. Dec 28 - 6:07 PM
Source: NFL.com
