An AFC personnel director said that the draft grades on Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey "are going to be all over the place." "Teams that run a lot of three- and four-wide looks will like him because he can run those inside zone plays out of the shotgun and they can also motion him out of the backfield and just try to mismatch him," the personnel director said. On the other side, he believes that some teams will view C-Mac as more of a complimentary piece than an out-and-out workhorse. The 6-foot, 202-pounder will be sitting out the Sun Bowl against North Carolina on Friday, but NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah does not think will matter for his draft stock. Source: NFL.com

Former Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott took to Twitter to criticize the decisions by LSU RB Leonard Fournette and Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey to opt out of their respective bowls in order to prepare for the draft. Elliott posted a series of tweets, writing in part, "I would do anything to play one more time with my brothers in that scarlet and gray." He softened somewhat after he was told that both McCaffrey and Fournette have been nursing injuries, saying, "I guess it makes sense." Social media has been predictably abuzz over Elliott's mini-tweetstorm, with current Stanford WR Trent Irwin stepping to the defense of McCaffrey, writing, "The whole team supports [McCaffrey] in everything and anything. Hes been a leader to this team through the easy times and tough times." Source: Ezekiel Elliott on Twitter

Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey announced he will not play in the school's bowl game against UNC. The impact of Jaylon's Smiths knee injury from last bowl season is obvious. Leonard Fournette announced last week he would not play in LSU's bowl game, and McCaffrey has decided on doing the same. McCaffrey has been the focal point of the school's offense over the last two seasons, both as a runner and a receiver. Expect this move to become a trend, with top players electing to not play in a mostly meaningless game in order to avoid the chance of injury. McCaffrey missed time in October with an undisclosed injury. Source: Christian McCaffrey on Twitter