Luke Falk | Quarterback Team: Washington State Cougars Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 208

Latest News Recent News

Washington State HC Mike Leach indicated that he does not think that redshirt junior QB Luke Falk will enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Leach left enough wiggle room with his comments that Falk's return probably shouldn't be considered a slam dunk, but at least for now, it looks like his quarterback's return is a likely one. Said the Cougars' head coach, "[The Holiday Bowl] won't be his last game." He added that "[a]ny conversations we've had are between us, but I don't believe he's leaving." The 6-foot-4, 208-pound redshirt junior has taken to Leach's pass-happy offensive system like a bear takes to sleeping through the winter. This past season, Falk threw for 4,024 yards and a 37/10 TD/INT ratio over the course of 12 games. Source: Seattle Times

Washington State redshirt junior QB Luke Falk completed 33-of-50 passes for 269 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in Friday's 45-17 loss to Washington in the Apple Cup. Entering play on Friday, Falk had not been intercepted three times in a game this season. Indeed, he had just one multi-interception contest through the Cougars' first 11 games. Washington toyed with him like a cat toys with a wounded bird in forcing him into his worst game of the season. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound redshirt junior finishes his regular-season campaign having thrown for 4,204 yards while posting a 37/10 TD/INT ratio.

Washington State redshirt junior QB Luke Falk completed 26-of-53 passes for 325 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 38-24 loss to Colorado. Falk worked the Cougars out to a 14-7 lead with a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes. That lead should have been extended to 21-7, but the normally sure-handed Gabe Marks dropped that opportunity when a perfectly thrown ball in the right corner of the end zone bounced out of his hands. Colorado would somewhat predictably tie the game up after that gaffe, eventually taking the lead (and holding it) in the second half. Falk has thrown for at least three touchdowns in all but two games this season. He holds a 36/7 TD/INT ratio with just the Apple Cup remaining on the schedule.