Player Page

Luke Falk | Quarterback

Team: Washington State Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 208

Latest News

Recent News

Washington State HC Mike Leach indicated that he does not think that redshirt junior QB Luke Falk will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Leach left enough wiggle room with his comments that Falk's return probably shouldn't be considered a slam dunk, but at least for now, it looks like his quarterback's return is a likely one. Said the Cougars' head coach, "[The Holiday Bowl] won't be his last game." He added that "[a]ny conversations we've had are between us, but I don't believe he's leaving." The 6-foot-4, 208-pound redshirt junior has taken to Leach's pass-happy offensive system like a bear takes to sleeping through the winter. This past season, Falk threw for 4,024 yards and a 37/10 TD/INT ratio over the course of 12 games. Dec 26 - 3:47 PM
Source: Seattle Times
More Luke Falk Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 