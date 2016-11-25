Player Page

Ryan Finley | Quarterback

Team: North Carolina State Wolfpack
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 199

NC State senior QB Ryan Finley completed 20-of-31 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown in a 39-25 victory over Louisville on Thursday.
Finley also rushed for 19 yards. Very quietly, Finley has put up some of the best numbers of any QB in the ACC, and he was once again impressive against the Louisville defense. His touchdown throw was slightly underthrown, but he gave Kelvin Harmon a chance to make a play on the post and it gave the Wolfpack a 7-0 lead. He didn't find the end zone again, but he made several big plays to Garton and tight end Jaylen Samuels to set up scores. Perhaps most impressively, Finley still hasn't thrown an interception yet. Another strong game should come next week when NC State travels to Pitt. Oct 6 - 12:23 AM
