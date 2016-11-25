Ryan Finley | Quarterback Team: North Carolina State Wolfpack Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 199

Latest News Recent News

NC State senior QB Ryan Finley completed 20-of-31 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown in a 39-25 victory over Louisville on Thursday. Finley also rushed for 19 yards. Very quietly, Finley has put up some of the best numbers of any QB in the ACC, and he was once again impressive against the Louisville defense. His touchdown throw was slightly underthrown, but he gave Kelvin Harmon a chance to make a play on the post and it gave the Wolfpack a 7-0 lead. He didn't find the end zone again, but he made several big plays to Garton and tight end Jaylen Samuels to set up scores. Perhaps most impressively, Finley still hasn't thrown an interception yet. Another strong game should come next week when NC State travels to Pitt.

NC State senior QB Ryan Finley completed 29-of-36 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 37-20 win over Marshall. It's still early, but Finley has been playing big in Year 2 of OC Eli Drinkwitz's system. He went off for 415 passing yards and two touchdowns against South Carolina in a season-opening loss last weekend. In helping to lead the Wolfpack to their first win of the campaign on Saturday, it was the second quarter which proved to be money for Finley, as the senior fired off all three of his touchdown passes in that stanza. Finley has thrown for 756 yards with a 5/0 TD/INT ratio in just two games. He'll try for more of the same in what should be a cakewalk against Furman next Saturday.

NC State senior QB Ryan Finley completed 45-of-64 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 35-28 loss to South Carolina. Finley played well in the game -- and probably deserves some ice on his shoulder after putting the ball up 64 times -- but was unable to come through with the game-tying score at the end of the contest with the Wolfpack knocking on the door of the end zone. The senior gunslinger had just four games of more than 300 yards passing last season, but has plenty of upside for some big-time performances this season entering Year 2 of OC Eli Drinkwitz's attack. NC State will look for win No. 1 on the season when they face off with Marshall next Saturday.