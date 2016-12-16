Player Page

Kamryn Pettway | Running Back

Team: Auburn Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 242

Auburn redshirt sophomore RB Kamryn Pettway (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's opener against Georgia Southern.
This is a surprise, as no reports of a previous injury had surfaced during preseason camp. Kerryon Johnson will receive all the work that he can handle with Pettway ruled out for Saturday's game. Sophomore RB Kameron Martin figures to receive expanded reps in a backup role, now. We'll update Pettway's status when further information becomes available. Sep 2 - 7:01 PM
Source: James Crepea on Twitter
