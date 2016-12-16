Kamryn Pettway | Running Back Team: Auburn Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 242

Auburn redshirt sophomore RB Kamryn Pettway (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's opener against Georgia Southern. This is a surprise, as no reports of a previous injury had surfaced during preseason camp. Kerryon Johnson will receive all the work that he can handle with Pettway ruled out for Saturday's game. Sophomore RB Kameron Martin figures to receive expanded reps in a backup role, now. We'll update Pettway's status when further information becomes available. Source: James Crepea on Twitter

Auburn redshirt sophomore RB Kamryn Pettway and senior RB Kerryon Johnson are being held out of scrimmages. "We’ll see moving forward if those guys, if we decide the second scrimmage or even the third scrimmage to get them tackled. We haven’t decided that yet," said Auburn HC Gus Malzahn. He passed along that both Pettway and Johnson are "healthy right now." The pair make for one of the best running back duos in the SEC and it's not a huge surprise that Malzahn and company are easing them into the flow of action -- particularly in the case of Johnson, who struggled with ankle injuries last season and again in the spring. Source: SEC Country

Auburn redshirt sophomore RB Kamryn Pettway rushed for 101 yards on 24 carries in Monday's 35-19 loss to Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. Pettway managed to crack the 100-yard mark for the seventh time in nine games played (he missed four contests due to a pesky ankle injury). The 6-foot-2, 242-pound redshirt sophomore has already announced that he will be returning to school in 2017. He will try to build on a fantastic-when-healthy 1,224-yard, seven-touchdown 2016 campaign.