He is currently sporting an ice pack, but is standing which is better news than on the trainers' table or in the locker room. Oliver is one of the best players in the country, regardless of position. Houston is currently up 10-0 on Temple.

Houston sophomore DT Ed Oliver was named to the All-PFF national team after his performance against Texas Tech last week.

Oliver (6'3/310) "only" had five tackles including two tackles for loss with a sack, but that doesn't come close to illustrating how dominant he was against the Red Raiders. He was consistently in the face of Texas Tech QB Nic Schimonek, showing off his impressive speed, strength and motor. If Oliver were eligible for the 2017 draft, he'd be a top 10 candidate. Teams will have to wait until 2019 to get their mitts on him.