Team: Houston Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 290

Houston sophomore DL Ed Oliver has been sidelined during Saturday's game against Temple with a left knee injury.
He is currently sporting an ice pack, but is standing which is better news than on the trainers' table or in the locker room. Oliver is one of the best players in the country, regardless of position. Houston is currently up 10-0 on Temple. Sep 30 - 1:10 PM
Source: Joseph Duarte on Twitter
