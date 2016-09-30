Solomon Thomas | Defensive Tackle Team: Stanford Cardinal Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 256

Stanford redshirt sophomore DL Solomon Thomas declared for the 2017 NFL Draft. Projected as a first-round lock this spring, Thomas is coming off a huge season in which he led the Cardinal with 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks. For that, the 6-foot-3, 275-pounder was named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and a second-team All-American. During Thomas' dominant Sun Bowl showing against UNC, CBS color commentator Gary Danielson compared him to Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. "Thomas sports a power-packed frame and game that translates very well to the NFL," CBS' Rob Rang wrote. "Quick enough to slip through gaps on the interior or stack and shed blockers to pursue running backs, Thomas is an easy first-round projection." Source: CBS Sports

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah says Stanford redshirt sophomore DL Solomon Thomas has been "dominant" at his new position this year. Thomas was forced to mostly play inside last year to fill a need for Stanford, but he moved outside to his natural defensive end position this season to rave reviews. "He has outstanding first-step quickness and the upper-body strength to bull through offensive tackles," Jeremiah wrote. "He plays with passion and effort on a consistent basis." Thomas, a top-20 overall recruit in 2014, broke out as a redshirt frosh last fall. He logged Pro Football Focus' No. 13 grade against the run among interior defensive linemen who returned to school. And that was playing out of position as a freshman. Source: NFL.com

Pro Football Focus lists Stanford redshirt sophomore DL Solomon Thomas as the No. 98 overall player in college football. In a breakout redshirt frosh campaign last fall, Thomas logged PFF's No. 13 grade against the run among returning interior defensive linemen. "He got after the quarterback at a healthy rate as well, finishing with four sacks, six QB hits, and 15 hurries," wrote Steve Palazzolo. "If there’s a complaint, it’s the week-to-week consistency from Thomas as a big chunk of his grade came in a handful of games." Thomas, a five-star and top-20 overall recruit in 2014, should be able to add consistency to his explosive game as he matures. Source: Pro Football Focus