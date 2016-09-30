Player Page

Solomon Thomas | Defensive Tackle

Team: Stanford Cardinal
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 256

Stanford redshirt sophomore DL Solomon Thomas declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.
Projected as a first-round lock this spring, Thomas is coming off a huge season in which he led the Cardinal with 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks. For that, the 6-foot-3, 275-pounder was named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and a second-team All-American. During Thomas' dominant Sun Bowl showing against UNC, CBS color commentator Gary Danielson compared him to Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. "Thomas sports a power-packed frame and game that translates very well to the NFL," CBS' Rob Rang wrote. "Quick enough to slip through gaps on the interior or stack and shed blockers to pursue running backs, Thomas is an easy first-round projection." Jan 4 - 1:32 PM
