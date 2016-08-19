Player Page

Tyron Johnson | Wide Receiver

Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Latest News

Recent News

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph praised redshirt sophomore WR Tyron Johnson's open field ability.
"He’s a guy that you want to get the ball in space and he’s probably the best we have right now as far as making you miss with the defense in front of you," Rudolph said. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is an LSU transfer who ranked as ESPN's No. 3 receiver in the 2015 cycle. "So far, whenever the lights come on and we keep score, he makes plays," OSU coach Mike Gundy said. "In most team sports, there’s something to be said about that." A five-star recruit out of high school, Johnson joins one of the elite receiving corps in college football, headlined by Rd. 1 candidate senior James Washington and filled out by slot maven Jalen McCleskey, lengthy senior Chris Lacy and experienced starter Marcell Ateman. Jun 9 - 1:28 PM
Source: Tulsa World
More Tyron Johnson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 