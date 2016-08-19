Tyron Johnson | Wide Receiver Team: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph praised redshirt sophomore WR Tyron Johnson's open field ability. "He’s a guy that you want to get the ball in space and he’s probably the best we have right now as far as making you miss with the defense in front of you," Rudolph said. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is an LSU transfer who ranked as ESPN's No. 3 receiver in the 2015 cycle. "So far, whenever the lights come on and we keep score, he makes plays," OSU coach Mike Gundy said. "In most team sports, there’s something to be said about that." A five-star recruit out of high school, Johnson joins one of the elite receiving corps in college football, headlined by Rd. 1 candidate senior James Washington and filled out by slot maven Jalen McCleskey, lengthy senior Chris Lacy and experienced starter Marcell Ateman. Source: Tulsa World

LSU sophomore WR Tyron Johnson transferred to Oklahoma State. Johnson's father said that his son was looking to transfer to a program with a more wide-open offense than LSU's. Oklahoma State fits that bill well enough. "I really like their staff and their offense is exactly what I was looking for," said the 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout. "They were the school I initially thought of when I decided that transferring was the best option for me and I'm glad everything worked out." Johnson ranked as ESPN's No. 3 receiver for the 2015 cycle. Source: ESPN.com

Transferring LSU sophomore WR Tyron Johnson's father indicated that his son is moving on from the Tigers because he felt suffocated offensively. "He wanted to go to a more wide open offense. That was the only reason why [he decided to transfer]," said Tyrone Johnson. Ouch. Of course, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder probably should have known that a "wide open offense" and "LSU" are oil and water. The elder Johnson noted that while his son has been barred from transferring to another SEC school, the former five-star recruit might just head to a junior college program for a year before reentering the SEC to wreck havoc. Source: Baton Rouge Advocate