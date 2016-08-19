Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyron Johnson | Wide Receiver
Team:
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph praised redshirt sophomore WR Tyron Johnson's open field ability.
"He’s a guy that you want to get the ball in space and he’s probably the best we have right now as far as making you miss with the defense in front of you," Rudolph said. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is an LSU transfer who ranked as ESPN's No. 3 receiver in the 2015 cycle. "So far, whenever the lights come on and we keep score, he makes plays," OSU coach Mike Gundy said. "In most team sports, there’s something to be said about that." A five-star recruit out of high school, Johnson joins one of the elite receiving corps in college football, headlined by Rd. 1 candidate senior James Washington and filled out by slot maven Jalen McCleskey, lengthy senior Chris Lacy and experienced starter Marcell Ateman.
Jun 9 - 1:28 PM
Source:
Tulsa World
LSU sophomore WR Tyron Johnson transferred to Oklahoma State.
Johnson's father said that his son was looking to transfer to a program with a more wide-open offense than LSU's. Oklahoma State fits that bill well enough. "I really like their staff and their offense is exactly what I was looking for," said the 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout. "They were the school I initially thought of when I decided that transferring was the best option for me and I'm glad everything worked out." Johnson ranked as ESPN's No. 3 receiver for the 2015 cycle.
Fri, Aug 19, 2016 04:01:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Transferring LSU sophomore WR Tyron Johnson's father indicated that his son is moving on from the Tigers because he felt suffocated offensively.
"He wanted to go to a more wide open offense. That was the only reason why [he decided to transfer]," said Tyrone Johnson. Ouch. Of course, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder probably should have known that a "wide open offense" and "LSU" are oil and water. The elder Johnson noted that while his son has been barred from transferring to another SEC school, the former five-star recruit might just head to a junior college program for a year before reentering the SEC to wreck havoc.
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 02:31:00 PM
Source:
Baton Rouge Advocate
LSU sophomore WR Tyron Johnson will transfer.
Johnson took to Twitter to announce that he had been released from his scholarship and is now free to move on to destinations unknown. While the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder caught just nine passes as a true freshman, that low mark is not indicative of his talent. Rivals graded him as a five-star recruit and the No. 11 overall player in the 2015 class. He has drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr for his athletic ability. Whatever program ends up landing him still has plenty of developmental upside to work with here and it would not be a surprise if Johnson resurfaced in loud fashion come the 2017 season, assuming he transfers to another FBS squad and has to sit out the coming campaign.
Thu, Aug 11, 2016 03:31:00 PM
Source:
Tyron Johnson on Twitter
OSU WR Johnson draws praise from QB, coach
Jun 9 - 1:28 PM
Cowboys land five-star WR transfer Johnson
Fri, Aug 19, 2016 04:01:00 PM
LSU's Tyron Johnson wants to soar more
Fri, Aug 12, 2016 02:31:00 PM
Former five-star WR Johnson moves on from LSU
Thu, Aug 11, 2016 03:31:00 PM
More Tyron Johnson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Oklahoma State Cowboys Tickets
