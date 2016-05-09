Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Full Depth Charts
Jacques Patrick | Running Back
Team:
Florida State Seminoles
Latest News
Recent News
FSU junior Jacques Patrick rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in Saturday's 26-19 win over Wake Forest.
Have yourself a breakout day, Mr. Patrick. The junior entered this afternoon with only 55 rushing yards on 14 carries through FSU's first two games. Patrick had five more carries than true freshman Cam Akers (19 to 14) today. With the victory, the Seminoles avoided its first 0-3 start since 1976. Next week, FSU hosts Miami in a game rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma.
Sep 30 - 7:48 PM
FSU HC Jimbo Fisher indicated that junior RB Jacques Patrick is being viewed as the starter at this juncture.
"He can catch, he can run, he has proven he can do it at a good level. He understands the urgency. He's getting to be a junior," Fisher said. Five-star Cam Akers is among the more anticipated freshman in the country, but it would not surprise if Patrick maintains his starting place on the depth chart through to the end of camp. While backing up Dalvin Cook last season, he rushed for 350 yards and four touchdown on just 61 carries, which works out to a 5.7 YPC clip. "I'm ready for [starting work]. I have high expectations for myself and for the position," Patrick said. "I feel like right now that the moment is here I just work and do what I have to do."
Aug 13 - 2:45 PM
Source:
Associated Press
FSU junior RB Jacques Patrick leads returning ACC ball carriers in yards created via broken tackles or forcing a missed tackle.
Patrick posted an elusive rating of 118, with the ACC's next best at 68 (Jeremy Smith of Louisville) and 61 (Mark Walton of Miami). Look for Patrick's role to greatly expand in 2017 with Dalvin Cook departing to the NFL. He rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns on 61 carries last year.
Jul 3 - 12:56 PM
Source:
PFF College
Following the dismissal of running back Mario Pender, FSU sophomore RB Jacques Patrick is the favorite to back up Dalvin Cook.
Because of Cook's brittle nature, the 6-foot-2, 233-pound Patrick could see some major run in 2016. You may remember him as the beast who dropped 162 yards and three touchdowns with Cook on the shelf against Syracuse. "Jacques, you saw him flash and make some plays," Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said after the spring scrimmage. "He took some runs that I wanted to see him do -- 3- or 4-yard runs he made 6- or 7-yard runs. He started running with the power and size he has and pushing the pile."
Mon, May 9, 2016 10:38:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
FSU RB Patrick breaks out with 120 yards, TD
Sep 30 - 7:48 PM
FSU RB Jacques Patrick sits atop depth chart
Aug 13 - 2:45 PM
Noles RB Patrick leads ACC in elusive rating
Jul 3 - 12:56 PM
Patrick in line to back up star FSU RB Cook
Mon, May 9, 2016 10:38:00 PM
More Jacques Patrick Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
