Jacques Patrick | Running Back

Team: Florida State Seminoles

FSU junior Jacques Patrick rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in Saturday's 26-19 win over Wake Forest.
Have yourself a breakout day, Mr. Patrick. The junior entered this afternoon with only 55 rushing yards on 14 carries through FSU's first two games. Patrick had five more carries than true freshman Cam Akers (19 to 14) today. With the victory, the Seminoles avoided its first 0-3 start since 1976. Next week, FSU hosts Miami in a game rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma. Sep 30 - 7:48 PM
