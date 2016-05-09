Jacques Patrick | Running Back Team: Florida State Seminoles

Latest News Recent News

FSU junior Jacques Patrick rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in Saturday's 26-19 win over Wake Forest. Have yourself a breakout day, Mr. Patrick. The junior entered this afternoon with only 55 rushing yards on 14 carries through FSU's first two games. Patrick had five more carries than true freshman Cam Akers (19 to 14) today. With the victory, the Seminoles avoided its first 0-3 start since 1976. Next week, FSU hosts Miami in a game rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma.

FSU HC Jimbo Fisher indicated that junior RB Jacques Patrick is being viewed as the starter at this juncture. "He can catch, he can run, he has proven he can do it at a good level. He understands the urgency. He's getting to be a junior," Fisher said. Five-star Cam Akers is among the more anticipated freshman in the country, but it would not surprise if Patrick maintains his starting place on the depth chart through to the end of camp. While backing up Dalvin Cook last season, he rushed for 350 yards and four touchdown on just 61 carries, which works out to a 5.7 YPC clip. "I'm ready for [starting work]. I have high expectations for myself and for the position," Patrick said. "I feel like right now that the moment is here I just work and do what I have to do." Source: Associated Press

FSU junior RB Jacques Patrick leads returning ACC ball carriers in yards created via broken tackles or forcing a missed tackle. Patrick posted an elusive rating of 118, with the ACC's next best at 68 (Jeremy Smith of Louisville) and 61 (Mark Walton of Miami). Look for Patrick's role to greatly expand in 2017 with Dalvin Cook departing to the NFL. He rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns on 61 carries last year. Source: PFF College