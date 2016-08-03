Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Malik Jefferson | Linebacker
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 232
Latest News
Recent News
Texas junior LB Malik Jefferson has been shifted from inside to outside linebacker.
Jefferson performed below expectations last year while playing out of position. Texas coach Tom Herman and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando have now moved Jefferson to his natural position in Orlando's 3-4 defense. "He likes it, I know that," Herman said of Jefferson. "He is adjusting daily to the expectations of him playing with lower pad level, playing more aggressive, playing more physical - and he wants to." Jefferson was listed as a mid-first-rounder in Thor Nystrom's too-early 2018 NFL mock draft.
May 4 - 3:23 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Michael Jefferson, the father of Texas sophomore LB Malik Jefferson said, "They’re going to unleash the Predator if they use him right. He’s in a different place now mentally."
Let us pause for a moment to appreciate the fact that Jefferson's father referred to his son as "the Predator." Speaking to the 6-foot-3, 232-pounder's mental approach, Mr. Jefferson noted that his pup's expanded sophomore leadership role has extended out to recruiting -- Malik has made a habit of hosting recruits himself. "You can tell how hard he recruited these last two years. That’s how hungry he is," said the elder Jefferson. "He wants guys in there that want to win. They have the talent now. They have to get the right attitude." During the 2015 campaign, Jefferson bulldozed his way to 61 tackles (7.0 for loss), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He was named the preseason favorite to secure Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors for the coming season.
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 01:57:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Texas HC Charlie Strong said that he told sophomore LB Malik Jefferson, "Don’t feel like it’s all on your shoulders. You have enough guys around you."
"You just lead by example, lead by the way you work, and everybody else will follow you," Strong told Jefferson. The 6-foot-3, 232-pounder was one of the top recruits in the 2015 cycle and immediately made his presence felt last season, recording 61 tackles (7.0 for loss), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. "I’ve earned my stripes. I hope my teammates respect that," Jefferson said, "and I respect them. We have a big goal to accomplish, and it’s going to take all of us, just not one."
Tue, Mar 15, 2016 12:51:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Texas true freshman LB Malik Jefferson (ankle) and redshirt junior DB Dylan Haines have been ruled out of the Baylor game on Saturday.
More bad news for a roster already decimated by injuries. Jefferson hurt his ankle against Texas Tech last week. Haines got dinged in the same game, though we don't know what he's suffering from. Jefferson, a stud true frosh, is second on the team in tackles.
Fri, Dec 4, 2015 10:47:00 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
May 4 - 3:23 PM
May 4 - 3:23 PM
Jefferson's father impressed by outlook
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 01:57:00 PM
Malik Jefferson ready to be a leader
Tue, Mar 15, 2016 12:51:00 PM
Longhorns lose Jefferson and Haines vs. Bears
Fri, Dec 4, 2015 10:47:00 PM
More Malik Jefferson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Texas Longhorns Tickets
