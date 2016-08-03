Player Page

Malik Jefferson | Linebacker

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 232

Texas junior LB Malik Jefferson has been shifted from inside to outside linebacker.
Jefferson performed below expectations last year while playing out of position. Texas coach Tom Herman and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando have now moved Jefferson to his natural position in Orlando's 3-4 defense. "He likes it, I know that," Herman said of Jefferson. "He is adjusting daily to the expectations of him playing with lower pad level, playing more aggressive, playing more physical - and he wants to." Jefferson was listed as a mid-first-rounder in Thor Nystrom's too-early 2018 NFL mock draft. May 4 - 3:23 PM
Source: Houston Chronicle
