Dede Westbrook | Wide Receiver Team: Oklahoma Sooners Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 176

Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook was not listed on the final Senior Bowl roster. Westbrook caught 74 passes for 1,465 yards (19.8 yards per reception) and 16 touchdowns this season, but plenty of questions remain. Westbrook was arrested on two occasions for family violence complaints prior to joining Oklahoma, a piece of news that did not pop up until December. He also dealt with a career threatening freak injury when he ruptured a small intestine. At some point Westbrook will have to answer these questions from teams and from the media.

An AFC scout disagrees with those who compare Oklahoma senior WR Dede Westbrook to Will Fuller. "I've heard other scouts compare him to Will Fuller, but that's just too much in my opinion," he said. "Fuller's football speed was off the charts. Fuller would get his separation on speed alone, but I think Westbrook is helped out a little bit by the offense Oklahoma runs. I like him, but I don't 'Will Fuller like him.'" Westbrook won the Biletnikoff Award and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting after finishing with 74 catches for 1,465 yards (19.8 yards per reception) and 16 touchdowns in the regular season. Westbrook doesn't have Fuller's speed (Fuller ran a 4.32 second forty at the NFL Scouting Combine last year), so he's more of a Day 2 prospect. Source: NFL.com

Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops said that "everything [senior WR Dede Westbrook] has done here has been positive." Stoops was responding to a Tulsa World report on Monday which revealed that Westbrook had twice been arrested on family violence complaints (2012, 2013). Both of those violence complaints came prior to his joining Oklahoma in 2014. Stoops defended his star wideout, even dropping a "has never missed a class" line before adding, "From what I understand and have seen, he has a great relationship with his children and the mother of his children. They’re raising them together and that has been nothing but great since I’ve known him." Source: The Oklahoman