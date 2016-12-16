Player Page

Dede Westbrook | Wide Receiver

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 176

Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook was not listed on the final Senior Bowl roster.
Westbrook caught 74 passes for 1,465 yards (19.8 yards per reception) and 16 touchdowns this season, but plenty of questions remain. Westbrook was arrested on two occasions for family violence complaints prior to joining Oklahoma, a piece of news that did not pop up until December. He also dealt with a career threatening freak injury when he ruptured a small intestine. At some point Westbrook will have to answer these questions from teams and from the media. Jan 19 - 8:43 AM
