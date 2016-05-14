Daniel Imatorbhebhe | Tight End Team: USC Trojans Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 225

USC redshirt freshman TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe (hip) is expected to miss the next two weeks of practice. Imatorbhebhe suffered a hip flexor in practice last Tuesday. Trojans HC Clay Helton is hoping to get him back the week before USC's season-opening showdown with Western Michigan on September 2. "We’ll get him running and changing direction," Helton said. "We just don’t wanna go back full speed with an injury that’s kind of been nagging." Fellow tight ends Tyler Petite (concussion) and Josh Falo (knee) are also currently sidelined, leaving USC incredibly thin at the position for the time being. Source: Diehards

Campus Insiders' Rich Cirminiello wrote that USC redshirt freshman TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe "could be one of the answers from tight end" to help boost the Trojan offense. Imatorbhebhe transferred over to USC from Florida last summer. Per NCAA transfer rules, he sat out the 2015 season. Cirminiello called the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder a "seam-buster, with the length and the burst to wreak havoc on opposing linebackers," adding that while Taylor McNamara is USC’s "steady and reliable option at the position" Imatorbhebhe "perform[ed] in the spring as if he plan[ned] on carving out an important role in the offense in 2016." Source: Campus Insiders

Former Florida freshman TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe transferred to USC. As expected. Per Rivals, "Imatorbhebhe will technically be a blueshirt and will count toward the Trojans’ 2016 class." Imatorbhebhe's younger brother Josh (a four-star WR) recently committed to USC for 2016. Daniel Imatorbhebhe, who transferred from Florida before even beginning his freshman campaign, will have four years of eligibility to use beginning in '16. Source: Rivals