Daniel Imatorbhebhe | Tight End

Team: USC Trojans
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 225

USC redshirt freshman TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe (hip) is expected to miss the next two weeks of practice.
Imatorbhebhe suffered a hip flexor in practice last Tuesday. Trojans HC Clay Helton is hoping to get him back the week before USC's season-opening showdown with Western Michigan on September 2. "We’ll get him running and changing direction," Helton said. "We just don’t wanna go back full speed with an injury that’s kind of been nagging." Fellow tight ends Tyler Petite (concussion) and Josh Falo (knee) are also currently sidelined, leaving USC incredibly thin at the position for the time being. Aug 8 - 3:34 PM
Source: Diehards
