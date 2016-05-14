Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Daniel Imatorbhebhe | Tight End
Team:
USC Trojans
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 225
Latest News
Recent News
USC redshirt freshman TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe (hip) is expected to miss the next two weeks of practice.
Imatorbhebhe suffered a hip flexor in practice last Tuesday. Trojans HC Clay Helton is hoping to get him back the week before USC's season-opening showdown with Western Michigan on September 2. "We’ll get him running and changing direction," Helton said. "We just don’t wanna go back full speed with an injury that’s kind of been nagging." Fellow tight ends Tyler Petite (concussion) and Josh Falo (knee) are also currently sidelined, leaving USC incredibly thin at the position for the time being.
Aug 8 - 3:34 PM
Source:
Diehards
Campus Insiders' Rich Cirminiello wrote that USC redshirt freshman TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe "could be one of the answers from tight end" to help boost the Trojan offense.
Imatorbhebhe transferred over to USC from Florida last summer. Per NCAA transfer rules, he sat out the 2015 season. Cirminiello called the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder a "seam-buster, with the length and the burst to wreak havoc on opposing linebackers," adding that while Taylor McNamara is USC’s "steady and reliable option at the position" Imatorbhebhe "perform[ed] in the spring as if he plan[ned] on carving out an important role in the offense in 2016."
Sat, May 14, 2016 06:14:00 PM
Source:
Campus Insiders
Former Florida freshman TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe transferred to USC.
As expected. Per Rivals, "Imatorbhebhe will technically be a blueshirt and will count toward the Trojans’ 2016 class." Imatorbhebhe's younger brother Josh (a four-star WR) recently committed to USC for 2016. Daniel Imatorbhebhe, who transferred from Florida before even beginning his freshman campaign, will have four years of eligibility to use beginning in '16.
Thu, Jun 25, 2015 09:12:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
Florida freshman TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe is already planning to transfer.
Imatorbhebhe was an early enrolee, so this type of decision after just one set of spring practices is uncommon. Imatorbhebhe's younger brother just signed on with USC for the 2016, choosing the Trojans over the Gators. The smart opinion is Daniel will do the same with his transfer.
Wed, May 27, 2015 09:33:00 AM
Source:
Scout
USC TE Imatorbhebhe (hip) out for two weeks
Aug 8 - 3:34 PM
Look out for Imatorbhebhe in 2016
Sat, May 14, 2016 06:14:00 PM
Former Gator TE Imatorbhebhe transfers to USC
Thu, Jun 25, 2015 09:12:00 PM
Early arrival TE Imatorbhebhe will transfer
Wed, May 27, 2015 09:33:00 AM
More Daniel Imatorbhebhe Player News
Headlines
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
Thor Nystrom updates his CFB fantasy QB rankings, drops them into tiers, and analyzes the landscape.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
»
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
»
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
»
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
NFL Draft Headlines
»
USC TE Imatorbhebhe (hip) out for two weeks
»
Sam Darnold remains Bovada's Heisman fave
»
Johnny Coach? Manziel interested in sideline
»
Hilltoppers CB Simmons (knee) out for year
»
Wake HC Clawson denies throwing L-Jax shade
»
LSU frosh DE Chaisson 'dominant' in camp
»
Hurricanes C Nick Linder opts for transfer
»
Ohio State suspends starting DT Michael Hill
»
Navy OC Ivin Jasper (personal) to take leave
»
Oklahoma WR Basquine (Achilles) done for year
»
Ex-USC, current UNC DL Rodgers retires
»
Barkley on NFL: I'm focusing on this season
