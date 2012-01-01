Justice Hansen | Quarterback

Arkansas State redshirt junior QB Justice Hansen (back) completed 12-of-26 passes for 316 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in Wednesday's 43-25 win over Georgia Southern.

Hansen was dealing with a back injury sustained in mid-September, but managed to play the entirety of Wednesday's contest without issue. While the four picks are clearly unwanted, the redshirt junior augmented them with a flurry of touchdown passes -- two in the second quarter and one in each of the third and fourth quarters. Hansen has now thrown for at least two touchdowns in all four of Arkansas State's games this season and has surpassed 300 yards passing in three of four contests. He's thrown for 1,301 yards with a 14/6 TD/INT ratio for the campaign as a whole.