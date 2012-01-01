Welcome,
date 2012-01-01
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Justice Hansen | Quarterback
Team:
Arkansas State Red Wolves
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 207
Latest News
Recent News
Arkansas State redshirt junior QB Justice Hansen (back) completed 12-of-26 passes for 316 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in Wednesday's 43-25 win over Georgia Southern.
Hansen was dealing with a back injury sustained in mid-September, but managed to play the entirety of Wednesday's contest without issue. While the four picks are clearly unwanted, the redshirt junior augmented them with a flurry of touchdown passes -- two in the second quarter and one in each of the third and fourth quarters. Hansen has now thrown for at least two touchdowns in all four of Arkansas State's games this season and has surpassed 300 yards passing in three of four contests. He's thrown for 1,301 yards with a 14/6 TD/INT ratio for the campaign as a whole.
Oct 5 - 12:12 PM
Arkansas State redshirt junior QB Justice Hansen (back) started Wednesday's game against Georgia Southern.
Hansen was a game-time decision due to a back injury suffered two weeks ago. Logan Bonner will serve as his backup in Wednesday's contest.
Oct 4 - 8:13 PM
Source:
Mark Lindquist on Twitter
Arkansas State redshirt junior QB Justice Hansen (back) went through pregame warmups without issue in advance of Wednesday's game against Georgia Southern.
Hansen is a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest due to a back injury sustained against SMU two weekends ago. All indications at this juncture point toward him starting. If he ends up as a late scratch, Logan Bonner would be the man to lead the offense in this Sun Belt tilt.
Oct 4 - 7:57 PM
Source:
Nathan Deen on Twitter
Arkansas State redshirt junior QB Justice Hansen (back) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Georgia Southern.
Hansen injured his back in a loss to SMU two weekends ago. He had a bye week to rest up and practiced on both Sunday and Monday. Should the redshirt junior sit on Wednesday evening, Logan Bonner would start in his place.
Oct 4 - 6:55 PM
Source:
arkansasonline.com
Justice Hansen (back) tosses four touchdowns
Oct 5 - 12:12 PM
Justice Hansen (back) starting on Wednesday
Oct 4 - 8:13 PM
Justice Hansen (back) fine through warm-ups
Oct 4 - 7:57 PM
Justice Hansen (back) a game-time decision
Oct 4 - 6:55 PM
More Justice Hansen Player News
Headlines
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Wazzu heads to Oregon one week after upsetting USC and NC State eyes an upset of Louisville in this week's ATS predictions.
All Rights Reserved