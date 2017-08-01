Charles Nelson | Wide Receiver Team: Oregon Ducks Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 170

Latest News Recent News

Oregon Senior WR Charles Nelson was carted off the field with what appears to be a lower-leg injury against Wyoming on Saturday. The Ducks first tried to give Nelson crutches, but he ended up leaving on a cart. He was Oregon's leading WR in the first two games with 13 catches and 216 yards with a touchdown. Source: Andrew Greif on Twitter

Oregon senior WR Charles Nelson had eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win over Nebraska. A huge beneficiary of Darren Carrington's dismissal, Nelson has taken advantage by leading the Ducks with a 13-216-1 line across Oregon's first two games. Oregon has an interesting matchup with Wyoming on deck.

Oregon senior WR Charles Nelson will work as the team's primary punt- and kick-returner. While Nelson figures to see plenty of return work this season, HC Willie Taggart does not plan to use him on special teams outside of returns in order to help preserve his health -- he had found success as a gunner earlier in his career. In addition to his expected return work, Nelson is also in line to start at wideout in what is a relatively unproven receiving corp. Source: The Oregonian