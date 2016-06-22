Player Page

Roderick Johnson | Tackle

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 312

Florida State junior T Roderick Johnson will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Walter Football's Charlie Campbell is less than enthused with Johnson's decision to enter the 2017 pool, writing that "[h]e turned in some underwhelming performances, including rough tapes against Ole Miss, Louisville, Miami, and Michigan" and that the 6-foot-7, 315-pounder "ties up his blocker, but is not a force at the point of attack to push a defender out of their gap [in the run game]." Walter Football sees him being drafted somewhere between Round 3 and Round 5. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline is slightly more generous in his projection, tagging Johnson as a potential selection for Round 2. Jan 10 - 2:02 PM
Source: College Football 24/7 on Twitter
