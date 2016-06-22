Roderick Johnson | Tackle Team: Florida State Seminoles Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 312

Florida State junior T Roderick Johnson will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Walter Football's Charlie Campbell is less than enthused with Johnson's decision to enter the 2017 pool, writing that "[h]e turned in some underwhelming performances, including rough tapes against Ole Miss, Louisville, Miami, and Michigan" and that the 6-foot-7, 315-pounder "ties up his blocker, but is not a force at the point of attack to push a defender out of their gap [in the run game]." Walter Football sees him being drafted somewhere between Round 3 and Round 5. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline is slightly more generous in his projection, tagging Johnson as a potential selection for Round 2. Source: College Football 24/7 on Twitter

Pro Football Focus' John Breitenbach says Florida State junior T Roderick Johnson's "generally high-level of play [last season] was interrupted with occasional lapses that should be rectifiable." Johnson ended last season with PFF's No. 52 tackle grade and actually had a negative grade in pass protection. The issue is waist-bending, which PFF calls a "legitimate concern." On the plus side, Johnson’s +14.7 run blocking grade was No. 17. The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder has Round 1 skills and is a legitimate mauler in the run game right now. Breitenbach believes his "occasional lapses" in the passing game "should be rectifiable." He concluded: "Assuming Johnson is able to iron out those inconsistencies, look for him to join Florida State teammates Derwin James and Dalvin Cook in the 'elite' category this upcoming season." Source: Pro Football Focus

ESPN and Alabama Media Group analyst Cole Cubelic "really likes" FSU junior T Roderick Johnson. Cubelic is a former offensive lineman and produces some of the best Auburn and Alabama football content around. Johnson has been mocked as a first round selection by many, but that does not prevent questions and expectations to be tied to that projection. Cubelic, however, seems sold. Johnson has "super long arms. Big punch. Almost too aggressive at times but I like that in an OT," Cubelic tweeted. Alabama's Cam Robinson is the presumed top tackle, but his recent arrest will certainly alter his evaluation in some way. Johnson could emerge this season. Source: Cole Cubleic on Twitter