Quin Blanding | Safety Team: Virginia Cavaliers Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 215

Virginia junior S Quin Blanding will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017. Blanding has been one of the most consistent safeties in all the land during his time with the Cavaliers. This past season, the junior registered 118 tackles (2.0 for loss) and a pair of interceptions. Those numbers are right in line with what he had done the previous two campaigns -- he posted 115 tackles in 2015 and 123 in 2014, picking off a combined four passes over the course of those two seasons. What makes this statistical output even more impressive is that he has been able to keep his motivation despite Virginia's dreadful 11-25 record over the past three years. Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks says Virginia junior S Quin Blanding is "is the new prototype at the position as a rangy playmaker with corner-like cover skills and rugged run-stopping ability." "He plays like a Tasmanian Devil near the box, exhibiting outstanding instincts, awareness and athleticism chasing down runners from sideline to sideline," Brooks wrote. Blanding is coming off a 13-tackle (one TFL) performance against North Carolina on Saturday in a 35-14 loss. "Although the number of tackles is certainly impressive, I was blown away with his hustle and effort in a blowout loss," Brooks wrote. "In a game where many players, particularly top prospects, would shut it down, Blanding's intensity and play speaks volumes about his fire and desire as a playmaker." Source: NFL.com

Virginia sophomore S Quin Blanding's high school coach compared him to the football equivalent of a piano prodigy. "It’s almost like you take a five- or four-year-old and put him in front of the piano and show him stuff, just a little bit, and they just get everything," said Blanding's high school coach Jon White, who added that "you never have to tell him anything twice." The 6-foot-1, 215-pound sophomore and former five-star recruit led the nation in tackles for a freshman last season when he racked up 123, which led to NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter labeling him a "run-stopping machine." It's all the more remarkable for the fact that when his mom was pregnant with him, doctors told her that he would have no motor skills, as his cerebellum was not yet connected at the seven-month mark of the pregnancy. Source: The Daily Progress