Quin Blanding | Safety

Team: Virginia Cavaliers
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215

Virginia junior S Quin Blanding will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017.
Blanding has been one of the most consistent safeties in all the land during his time with the Cavaliers. This past season, the junior registered 118 tackles (2.0 for loss) and a pair of interceptions. Those numbers are right in line with what he had done the previous two campaigns -- he posted 115 tackles in 2015 and 123 in 2014, picking off a combined four passes over the course of those two seasons. What makes this statistical output even more impressive is that he has been able to keep his motivation despite Virginia's dreadful 11-25 record over the past three years. Dec 26 - 4:53 PM
