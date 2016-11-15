John Franklin | Quarterback Team: Auburn Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 183

Latest News Recent News

Auburn senior QB John Franklin III worked exclusively as a wide receiver during practice on Tuesday. 247Sports' Brandon Marcello passes along that this might just be one step along the way to Franklin transitioning over to wideout for good. In early October, the 6-foot, 183-pounder indicated that he would be open to work beyond quarterback, so this does not exactly come as a surprise. Franklin attempted just 26 passes this past season. We like Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham to eventually assume quarterback starting honors. Incumbent starter Sean White continues to work his way back from a fractured arm, but even if healthy, we would still like Stidham's chances here. Source: 247Sports

Auburn HC Gus Malzahn indicated that he is not ready to name a starter should redshirt sophomore QB Sean White (shoulder) be unable to play against Alabama A&M on Saturday. White re-injured his already balky shoulder during Saturday's loss to Georgia. While John Franklin III has been taking the second-team snaps of late and would appear the likely starting option if White can't go, Malzahn wouldn't commit to trotting him out there this coming weekend, saying merely that the decision between Franklin and Jeremy Johnson would be made later in the week. Franklin has appeared in all 10 games this season, Johnson just two. Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee (perhaps being a little diplomatic) said that he would feel comfortable with either Franklin or Johnson on Saturday if White can't play. Source: 247Sports

Auburn junior QB John Franklin III told reports he would be open to practicing at other positions. Many expected Franklin III to win the school's quarterback competition this summer, but that has not been the case. In fact, despite winning 58-7 against Louisiana-Monroe, Franklin was only allowed to throw one pass. He was in for three drives, one that included his 80-yard touchdown run. Source: AL.com