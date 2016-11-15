Player Page

John Franklin | Quarterback

Team: Auburn Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 183

Auburn senior QB John Franklin III worked exclusively as a wide receiver during practice on Tuesday.
247Sports' Brandon Marcello passes along that this might just be one step along the way to Franklin transitioning over to wideout for good. In early October, the 6-foot, 183-pounder indicated that he would be open to work beyond quarterback, so this does not exactly come as a surprise. Franklin attempted just 26 passes this past season. We like Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham to eventually assume quarterback starting honors. Incumbent starter Sean White continues to work his way back from a fractured arm, but even if healthy, we would still like Stidham's chances here. Mar 7 - 6:57 PM
Source: 247Sports
