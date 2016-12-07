Player Page

David Cornwell | Quarterback

Team: Nevada Wolf Pack
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 221

Latest News

Recent News

Alabama graduate QB David Cornwell transferred to Nevada.
Cornwell decided on a transfer in early December. He will have two years of eligibility remaining to his fair name come the start of the 2017 campaign. The 6-foot-5, 221-pounder was a four-star recruit in the 2014 class, but whiffed on opportunities to earn the starting job in 2015 and 2016, with Jacob Coker and Jalen Hurts beating him out, respectively. He did not attempt a pass during his three years at Alabama. With HC Jay Norvell and OC Matt Mumme in the fold and Cornwell transferring over, Nevada's offense could look starkly different in 2017 than it did under the now-terminated Brian Polian in 2016. Jan 13 - 5:21 PM
Source: David Cornwell on Twitter
More David Cornwell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 