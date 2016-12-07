David Cornwell | Quarterback Team: Nevada Wolf Pack Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 221

Alabama graduate QB David Cornwell transferred to Nevada. Cornwell decided on a transfer in early December. He will have two years of eligibility remaining to his fair name come the start of the 2017 campaign. The 6-foot-5, 221-pounder was a four-star recruit in the 2014 class, but whiffed on opportunities to earn the starting job in 2015 and 2016, with Jacob Coker and Jalen Hurts beating him out, respectively. He did not attempt a pass during his three years at Alabama. With HC Jay Norvell and OC Matt Mumme in the fold and Cornwell transferring over, Nevada's offense could look starkly different in 2017 than it did under the now-terminated Brian Polian in 2016. Source: David Cornwell on Twitter

Alabama redshirt sophomore David Cornwell will transfer. Prior to last season, both ESPN and the Alabama-centric AL.com predicted that Cornwell would beat out Jake Coker to start for the Tide. That didn't happen, and Cornwell subsequently tumbled down the depth chart. Having already graduated from Alabama as a third-year soph, Cornwell is eligible to play immediately wherever he goes and has two years of eligibility remaining. A four-star 2014 recruit, Cornwell was ranked as the No. 4 pro-style QB in the country. Cornwell is the third Tide quarterback to transfer over the past few weeks, following Blake Barnett (committed to play at Arizona State) and Cooper Bateman (undecided). Last December, Tide QB Alec Morris transferred to North Texas. Looks like it's time for Nick Saban to go shopping for a few Jalen Hurts backups. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Following Thursday's practice, Alabama HC Nick Saban did not list redshirt freshman David Cornwell among the quarterbacks receiving the majority of reps in camp. Saban allowed that Jake Coker, Alec Morris and Cooper Bateman were seeing most of the work in practice. He elaborated on Cornwell's progress, saying that the 6-foot-5, 221-pound redshirt freshman "struggled early on in camp and he's certainly getting better all the time and we have a lot of confidence that he'll be a good player in the future." We'll forgive Saban's run-on sentence and take away from this the words "in the future." This comes as something of a surprise, as AL.com reported just 10 days ago that Cornwell seemed to have an edge on the competition. Source: al.com