Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
David Cornwell | Quarterback
Team:
Nevada Wolf Pack
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 221
Latest News
Recent News
Alabama graduate QB David Cornwell transferred to Nevada.
Cornwell decided on a transfer in early December. He will have two years of eligibility remaining to his fair name come the start of the 2017 campaign. The 6-foot-5, 221-pounder was a four-star recruit in the 2014 class, but whiffed on opportunities to earn the starting job in 2015 and 2016, with Jacob Coker and Jalen Hurts beating him out, respectively. He did not attempt a pass during his three years at Alabama. With HC Jay Norvell and OC Matt Mumme in the fold and Cornwell transferring over, Nevada's offense could look starkly different in 2017 than it did under the now-terminated Brian Polian in 2016.
Jan 13 - 5:21 PM
Source:
David Cornwell on Twitter
Alabama redshirt sophomore David Cornwell will transfer.
Prior to last season, both ESPN and the Alabama-centric AL.com predicted that Cornwell would beat out Jake Coker to start for the Tide. That didn't happen, and Cornwell subsequently tumbled down the depth chart. Having already graduated from Alabama as a third-year soph, Cornwell is eligible to play immediately wherever he goes and has two years of eligibility remaining. A four-star 2014 recruit, Cornwell was ranked as the No. 4 pro-style QB in the country. Cornwell is the third Tide quarterback to transfer over the past few weeks, following Blake Barnett (committed to play at Arizona State) and Cooper Bateman (undecided). Last December, Tide QB Alec Morris transferred to North Texas. Looks like it's time for Nick Saban to go shopping for a few Jalen Hurts backups.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 04:09:00 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Following Thursday's practice, Alabama HC Nick Saban did not list redshirt freshman David Cornwell among the quarterbacks receiving the majority of reps in camp.
Saban allowed that Jake Coker, Alec Morris and Cooper Bateman were seeing most of the work in practice. He elaborated on Cornwell's progress, saying that the 6-foot-5, 221-pound redshirt freshman "struggled early on in camp and he's certainly getting better all the time and we have a lot of confidence that he'll be a good player in the future." We'll forgive Saban's run-on sentence and take away from this the words "in the future." This comes as something of a surprise, as AL.com reported just 10 days ago that Cornwell seemed to have an edge on the competition.
Thu, Aug 27, 2015 08:34:00 PM
Source:
al.com
ESPN predicts Alabama redshirt freshman David Cornwell will win the starting job.
AL.com -- deeply embedded with team sources -- made the same prediction last month. At this point, it would be an upset if Cornwell did not win it over Blake Barnett and Jake Coker. "Those close to the program continue to say that Coker’s inability to find footing with his teammates and entrench himself as a leader has been his undoing, despite a gifted, NFL-type skill set," Travis Haney reported, adding that HC Nick Saban and OC Lane Kiffin almost named Cornwell the starter out of the spring. "He’s bright. He understands football," Saban said of Cornwell. "He’s similar to Coker in size [6-5]. He’s a decent athlete, but not a runner. We think he has the potential to be a very good player."
Mon, Aug 17, 2015 12:19:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
Jan 13 - 5:21 PM
Alabama loses 3rd QB, Cornwell, to transfer
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 04:09:00 PM
Cornwell falling behind in QB competition
Thu, Aug 27, 2015 08:34:00 PM
Cornwell likely to win Bama's starting QB gig
Mon, Aug 17, 2015 12:19:00 AM
More David Cornwell Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Nevada Wolf Pack Tickets
