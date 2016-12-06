Larry Fedora | Center Team: North Carolina Tar Heels Age / DOB: (54) / 9/10/1962

North Carolina awarded HC Larry Fedora a contract extension through the 2022 season. "Under his leadership, our student-athletes are succeeding in the classroom, contributing positively to our community – and competing for championships," said AD Bubba Cunningham in a statement. Fedora's new deal will pay him $2.29 million for the coming season. He is set to make $3 million in each of the final three years of his extension. Fedora has guided the Tar Heels to a 40-25 overall record during his five years at the helm of the ship. Source: College Football Talk

North Carolina HC Larry Fedora indicated to the Charlotte Observer's Andrew Carter that reports regarding his interest in the Baylor head-coaching position were overstated. Bleacher Report's Jason King reported on Tuesday that Fedora wanted and would have accepted the Baylor job (which went to Temple's Matt Rhule), but did not interview with the program. In response to the notion, Fedora said, "The reporting concerning the Baylor search should be a lesson to us all to not believe what you read. Enough said." Of course, it would be somewhat outside the realm of normalcy for Fedora to flat-out admit that he pined for the Baylor job, so his refutation doesn't necessarily mean that he had no interest in the gig. Source: Andrew Carter on Twitter

Bleacher Report's Jason King relays that North Carolina HC Larry Fedora never received an interview for Baylor's head-coaching vacancy. Per King, "Fedora wanted [the] Baylor job and would've taken it." With Temple HC Matt Rhule taking over the full-time gig from interim HC Jim Grobe, Fedora is plum out of luck here. Assuming he doesn't search out another gig, he should be at the helm when North Carolina plays Stanford in the Sun Bowl on Friday, December 30. Source: Jason King on Twitter