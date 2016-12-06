Player Page

Larry Fedora | Center

Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Age / DOB:  (54) / 9/10/1962

Latest News

Recent News

North Carolina awarded HC Larry Fedora a contract extension through the 2022 season.
"Under his leadership, our student-athletes are succeeding in the classroom, contributing positively to our community – and competing for championships," said AD Bubba Cunningham in a statement. Fedora's new deal will pay him $2.29 million for the coming season. He is set to make $3 million in each of the final three years of his extension. Fedora has guided the Tar Heels to a 40-25 overall record during his five years at the helm of the ship. May 25 - 6:47 PM
Source: College Football Talk
More Larry Fedora Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 