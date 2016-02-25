Paul Rhoads | Center

Player Page

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Age / DOB:  (49) / 2/2/1967

Arkansas promoted DB coach Paul Rhoads to defensive coordinator.
Rhoads takes over for Robb Smith, who accepted the defensive-coordinating position at Minnesota earlier this month. The 49-year-old Rhoads initially joined the Arkansas staff as DB coach last winter. Prior to that gig, he had worked as head coach at Iowa State from 2009-2015. He also has coordinating experience with Auburn and Pittsburgh. With Rhoads now guiding the Razorback defense in total, it is likely that Arkansas will shift from a 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 scheme for the 2017 campaign. Jan 17 - 12:08 PM
Source: Bret Bielema on Twitter
