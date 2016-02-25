Paul Rhoads | Center Team: Arkansas Razorbacks Age / DOB: (49) / 2/2/1967

Latest News Recent News

Arkansas promoted DB coach Paul Rhoads to defensive coordinator. Rhoads takes over for Robb Smith, who accepted the defensive-coordinating position at Minnesota earlier this month. The 49-year-old Rhoads initially joined the Arkansas staff as DB coach last winter. Prior to that gig, he had worked as head coach at Iowa State from 2009-2015. He also has coordinating experience with Auburn and Pittsburgh. With Rhoads now guiding the Razorback defense in total, it is likely that Arkansas will shift from a 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 scheme for the 2017 campaign. Source: Bret Bielema on Twitter

Arkansas hired former Iowa State HC Paul Rhoads as defensive backs coach. Rhoads was fired by the Cyclones in November after going 32–54 across nearly seven seasons. "Paul has had a long standing reputation as a great teacher and recruiter even prior to his years of experience as a coordinator and head coach," HC Bret Bielema said. "He instantly brings years of experience to our defensive staff room and has coached the secondary and defensive backs to the highest levels of success." Rhoads returns to the SEC, where he spent one season as Auburn's DC back in 2008 (using that post as a springboard to the ISU post). "I’m thrilled to be joining the Arkansas program and can’t wait to help build on the success coach Bielema and the staff have already experienced in three years," said Rhoads. "Not only does coach Bielema have a track record of building winning programs but also developing young men of great character. Both are things I’m excited to be part of." Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Iowa State fired HC Paul Rhoads. A sad ending that you could see coming. Rhoads went 32–54 across almost seven seasons. Things started out well, with a 7–6 showing and an Insight Bowl victory over Minnesota in his first season in 2009. Unfortunately, Rhoads never posted another winning season. The 3-8 Cyclones are a few near-misses away from contending for bowl eligibility this year. Eight days ago, Rhoads and ISU almost knocked off undefeated Oklahoma State. On Saturday, they punted a 21-point halftime lead to Kansas State. Source: Sports Illustrated